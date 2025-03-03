Peter Doocy: Trump Wants an ‘Explicit Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy

Mueller, She Wrote Has a Great Idea (For a Permanent Republican Majority)
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

Democrats like to say that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "ambushed" when he walked into the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Anyone watching the full exchange, though, knows that Trump kept his cool until Zelenskyy hijacked the press conference and demanded more support from the U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Trump was a bully and apologized to the entire world on his behalf. In our current feminized society, women (and liberals) can't tell the difference between bullying and showing strength and resolve. As Twitchy reported earlier, S.E. Cupp said that as a woman, she was "so embarrassed" by the masculine fragility displayed at the White House.

Trump was disrespected in his own house and showed Zelenskyy the door. Sources tell Peter Doocy that any kind of rare earth minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine is dead unless Zelenskyy goes on camera and apologizes for his behavior.

That's fine. Let Europe handle it.

Zelenskyy acted as if he were dealing with President Joe Biden. His ego would never let him apologize to the United States. Let Europe fund his forever war since they're so quick to roll over.

***

