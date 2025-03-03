Peter Doocy: Trump Wants an ‘Explicit Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy

Democrats like to say that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "ambushed" when he walked into the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Anyone watching the full exchange, though, knows that Trump kept his cool until Zelenskyy hijacked the press conference and demanded more support from the U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett said Trump was a bully and apologized to the entire world on his behalf. In our current feminized society, women (and liberals) can't tell the difference between bullying and showing strength and resolve. As Twitchy reported earlier, S.E. Cupp said that as a woman, she was "so embarrassed" by the masculine fragility displayed at the White House.

Trump was disrespected in his own house and showed Zelenskyy the door. Sources tell Peter Doocy that any kind of rare earth minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine is dead unless Zelenskyy goes on camera and apologizes for his behavior.

🚨DOOCY: Trump wants ‘explicit public apology' from Zelensky:



“Nothing is gonna happen with this minerals deal until Zelensky goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way he behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting." pic.twitter.com/WmLUKWBd2A — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

That's fine. Let Europe handle it.

This should go without saying. Even Zelensky’s biggest fans can’t seriously deny that whether he called Vance a bitch (suka) or something else, you simply don’t mutter insults under your breath in the Oval Office. Just not done. pic.twitter.com/fUHjmARrqG — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 3, 2025

His biggest fans completely ignore it, or label it a conspiracy theory. His “demeanor” the entire meeting was wildly disrespectful. He’s lucky all Trump is demanding is an apology.pic.twitter.com/EBmigf0Ebi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

Zelenskyy is lucky that an apology is all Trump is requiring. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 3, 2025

I’m betting Trump knows that Zelensky will not apologize. With that action he has ended any possibility of future discussion with Zelensky. He’s signaling Ukraine that Zelensky had no opportunity with the US. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 3, 2025

I don't think Zelensky wants to make a deal. He wants something that America can't offer, and it doesn't seem like he has changed with his latest statements. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 3, 2025

How telling would it be if Zelensky allows his own people to die because he is unwilling to swallow his pride and apologize to the country bankrolling his entire operation? — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 3, 2025

This is absolutely a 100% FU Donald J Trump move, and I am center front row for this one.



Far past time to tell Tattoo this ain't Fantasy Island. pic.twitter.com/vtexGglwmr — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) March 3, 2025

I wonder if he will be able to put his ego in check long enough to do it.



This just may lead to Ukrainian leadership removing Zelensky as well. — John Gabbard (@JohnGabbard0369) March 3, 2025

Where we are. Trump is being generous. I’d have cut Zelenskyy out completely. Trump is better focused on the end game. Good for him. — Robert Miller (@rjnwmill) March 3, 2025

I don't disagree. Zelenskyy was even calling the Vice President names under his breath. At the end of the day, Americans see a very ungrateful and disrespectful man in Zelenskyy, one that was biting the hands of the people who fed Ukranians during their war. — JP (@J_P1776) March 3, 2025

Zelenskyy acted as if he were dealing with President Joe Biden. His ego would never let him apologize to the United States. Let Europe fund his forever war since they're so quick to roll over.

