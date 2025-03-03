Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light Is Dimming

It seems as though the Democrats are trying to make Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas the face of the party. She's done plenty of interviews on cable news. As we reported earlier, she told MSNBC that President Donald Trump was "occupying" the White House and was an enemy of the United States. Sounds like election denialism is cool again.

We'd like to go back a couple of days to get Crockett's take on the blow-up between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What does this foreign policy expert have to say?

It’s been a long day… but in short, bullies ain’t shit! I don’t care what title you hold! This isn’t some long gone reality tv show or failed casino….this is war!



How dare a draft dodging dumb dupe humiliate an ally and berate an actual brave man who has actually been on a… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) March 1, 2025

… actually been on a battlefield for his people?! Let me say this to the WORLD, I am sorry that the bright light America used to be is dimming.

"This is war!" she exclaims. Zelenskyy couldn't be bothered to put on a suit to meet with the U.S. president, and now we have members of Congress who post things like "bullies ain't s**t." A lot of Democrats seem to be becoming more comfortable swearing in the social media posts. It's not a good look.

It was good of Crockett to apologize to the WORLD on behalf of the American people.

It’s pretty clear to me that a large chunk of America doesn’t understand the difference between a bully and a strong man.



This is a serious cultural problem. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 1, 2025

Decorum used to be important in Congress. It is now a cesspool. No leadership to put these kinds of representatives in place when speaking as a representative. @SpeakerJohnson — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) March 1, 2025

Honey, the only thing that’s dim.. is you. — Raven's Nest (@RavensNest1776) March 3, 2025

We saw the press conference. It seems as though Zelenskyy was the aggressor, demanding another blank check from the Trump administration. Trump was there to stop the war — Zelenskyy was there to demand money to keep it going indefinitely.

Alliances have mutual benefits.



What alliance do we have with Ukraine? — MajToure999 (@MajToure999) March 1, 2025

Where’s Ukraine on a map Jasmine? What countries does it border???



Go check Google — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) March 1, 2025

Jasmine, perhaps you could move to Ukraine and be in their parliament. — Brandy (@WonderfulBrandy) March 1, 2025

Maybe before you commented you should have listened to the beginning of the meeting not the end. It would also be helpful if you knew one thing about the Russia/ Ukraine history. — Rebecca C Payton🇺🇸 (@RebeccaCPayton2) March 1, 2025

War? When did congress make that declaration? Date? Where is the signed bill? Also, please direct me to a US Senate ratified treaty, whereby the US declared alliance with Ukraine. I'll wait. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 3, 2025

It's a proxy war with Russia.

Says the chick who makes every congressional hearing into an episode of the real housewives — CAT HOLLEY 🇺🇸 (@lemmiwinkster) March 1, 2025

It really is sad how much of the big picture you are missing here. In way over your head for the position you are in. — FrancisX (@FrancisXkerr) March 2, 2025

My word you’re stupid — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) March 1, 2025

Is it so hard to present yourself with a basic level of decorum? Every time I see your posts or sound bites, you are using filthy language. You represent the people. Leave the trashy language for your private life if you must please — 🇯🇲Eddie da Jamrocker 🇺🇸 (@Jamrocker4ever) March 1, 2025

We're not shocked by crude language, but we'd appreciate it if our representatives in Congress could show some class and maturity when they post.

Do you consider yourself a bully? — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@BarbieTrueBlue) March 1, 2025

You’re an absolute embarrassment — S&N News, Politics and Sports (@Samantha_SN1) March 1, 2025

Crockett/AOC 2028! Let's make this happen.

