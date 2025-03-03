Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Sorry to the World That America’s Once Bright Light Is Dimming

While Virtue Signaling, Europe Continues to Trade With Russia on Energy
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It seems as though the Democrats are trying to make Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas the face of the party. She's done plenty of interviews on cable news. As we reported earlier, she told MSNBC that President Donald Trump was "occupying" the White House and was an enemy of the United States. Sounds like election denialism is cool again.

We'd like to go back a couple of days to get Crockett's take on the blow-up between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What does this foreign policy expert have to say?

… actually been on a battlefield for his people?! 

Let me say this to the WORLD, I am sorry that the bright light America used to be is dimming.

"This is war!" she exclaims. Zelenskyy couldn't be bothered to put on a suit to meet with the U.S. president, and now we have members of Congress who post things like "bullies ain't s**t." A lot of Democrats seem to be becoming more comfortable swearing in the social media posts. It's not a good look.

It was good of Crockett to apologize to the WORLD on behalf of the American people.

We saw the press conference. It seems as though Zelenskyy was the aggressor, demanding another blank check from the Trump administration. Trump was there to stop the war — Zelenskyy was there to demand money to keep it going indefinitely.

It's a proxy war with Russia.

We're not shocked by crude language, but we'd appreciate it if our representatives in Congress could show some class and maturity when they post.

Crockett/AOC 2028! Let's make this happen.

***

Tags: BULLYING DONALD TRUMP VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY JASMINE CROCKETT

