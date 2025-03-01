AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society

Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're getting a lot of hot takes from the liberal ladies of Congress on Saturday. Rep. Jasmin Crockett took on Elon Musk, saying that anyone can become a billionaire by knowing the right people who give them money. He's not special.

As we reported earlier, Musk appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and put George Soros and the legacy media on blast. He also called out Social Security, calling it the biggest Ponzi scheme of all. Here he is explaining it to Rogan.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saw that clip and was disgusted that Musk, who's a leech on the public, "is going after the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children." Actually, we thought DOGE was going after the deceased and people who don't exist who are cashing Social Security checks. The Democrats held one of their mini protests outside the IRS because it appears they want to be on the opposite of every issue than ordinary Americans. It's about time someone stood up and defended the IRS.

Absolutely disgusting.

Remember how presidential candidate Al Gore went on about putting Social Security in a "lockbox" so Congress would stop stealing from it?

We don't know if it's exactly a "luxury" apartment, but it does have a garbage disposal she's learning how to use.

It's not like the government's been wrestling with Social Security for decades — it was all paid for until Musk's tax cuts.

***

