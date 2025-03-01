AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society

We're getting a lot of hot takes from the liberal ladies of Congress on Saturday. Rep. Jasmin Crockett took on Elon Musk, saying that anyone can become a billionaire by knowing the right people who give them money. He's not special.

As we reported earlier, Musk appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and put George Soros and the legacy media on blast. He also called out Social Security, calling it the biggest Ponzi scheme of all. Here he is explaining it to Rogan.

BREAKING: Elon Musk called Social Security "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time" in an interview with Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/gCrDPLM15u — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 1, 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saw that clip and was disgusted that Musk, who's a leech on the public, "is going after the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children." Actually, we thought DOGE was going after the deceased and people who don't exist who are cashing Social Security checks. The Democrats held one of their mini protests outside the IRS because it appears they want to be on the opposite of every issue than ordinary Americans. It's about time someone stood up and defended the IRS.

This guy is a leech on the public. No matter how many billions he gets in tax cuts and government contracts, it will never be enough for him.



Now he’s going after the elderly, the disabled, and orphaned children so he can pocket it in tax cuts for himself.



It’s disgusting. https://t.co/9jYVk31rJG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 1, 2025

Absolutely disgusting.

He’s right, it is the definition of a Ponzi scheme — Gerald A (@GmorganJr) March 1, 2025

Interesting take. Where can I watch your next rocket launch? Really interested to see your approach to catching the booster. Thanks and will wait on response! — JC Christopher (@JohnChr08117285) March 1, 2025

Remember how presidential candidate Al Gore went on about putting Social Security in a "lockbox" so Congress would stop stealing from it?

What’s your plan to fund social security going forward? — Dominus Ignota (@dominustweet) March 1, 2025

Stop flirting with him. It is shameless. Have some self respect. — Trump Girl (I’m with BIG BALLS) (@SoonLeigh) March 1, 2025

You’ve been getting paid by American taxpayers for years.



You’ve done absolutely nothing to help Americans. You’re the definition of a leech. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 1, 2025

Elon is a successful entrepreneur worth hundreds of billions of dollars because corporations, governments (including the US), and millions of people around the world find his companies' products and services useful.



If anyone is a leech on the public, it's you. — Laz (@lzcpt) March 1, 2025

Your low opinion of Musk aside, you have to admit, the structure of Social Security is identical to that of a Ponzi scheme. They all collapse when they run out of new money to pay off old debts. Yet, your plan is to expand it when you can never pay for it. — [email protected] (@JamesDa47116905) March 1, 2025

It is. Unless you can come up with infinite new payers into the system and more importantly, SHORTEN the lifespan of the average American by a decade or so, good luck. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) March 1, 2025

Ma’am, you keep pushing for universal healthcare and income. You leech off of the American taxpayer and you have accomplished zero while in office. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 1, 2025

Social security is a ponzi scheme. I could keep my money and earn more than the government. It's theft. — Libs Hate Us (@LibsHateUs) March 1, 2025

AOC lectures about "leeches on the public" while cashing a taxpayer-funded salary and living in a luxury apartment. The only thing she builds is her social media brand off gullible followers. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 1, 2025

We don't know if it's exactly a "luxury" apartment, but it does have a garbage disposal she's learning how to use.

Elon not the first prominent person to say this. — G Money Money (@ROADRUNNA5000) March 1, 2025

It's not like the government's been wrestling with Social Security for decades — it was all paid for until Musk's tax cuts.

