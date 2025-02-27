Rep. Melanie Stansbury Reminds Trump America Rejected a Reckless, Abusive King

This clip was posted by Aaron Rupar's homunculus Acyn, so you know he thought it was really powerful material to use against the Trump administration. But as usual, that backfired. I know that Acyn considers Rep. Melanie Stansbury some sort of America hero for standing up to tyrant Donald Trump, whose "reckless, and heartless, and harmful, and disgusting cuts" are putting the world in danger. Yes, we pulled the rug out from under USAID, and hopefully, that's just the start.

Advertisement

It's delicious that Stansbury talks about a "reckless, abusive king" while the White House is reposting images like this one:

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

Listen to Stansbury go on her rant:

Stansbury: 250 years ago, the people of this great nation rejected a reckless abusive king and we won’t go back…



Greene: Threats will not be tolerated by anyone pic.twitter.com/5rTrlTwb46 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not impressed. That was a nice golf clap that Stansbury got, though.

Dem Congresswoman @Rep_Stansbury says the Democrats "stand with" everyone "around the world" affected by USAID cuts. Yes, that’s right, Democrats stand with foreign transgender opera workers they funded instead of standing with you.



They’re totally nuts. pic.twitter.com/VW7q9GGxz1 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 27, 2025

I particularly enjoyed the part where she called the cuts "disgusting."

They’re so far gone they don’t even hear it — Carson Krow (@carsonkrow) February 27, 2025

They’re all going to lose income with USAID cuts. — Sam Mitha (@MithaEXP) February 27, 2025

We don’t owe “the world” anything. — GretaS (@sasso333) February 27, 2025

The world owes us everything, and Democrats get angry with Trump when he tries to get reimbursed. As I recently noted, the Financial Times wrote that the United States is now the enemy of the West and plenty of people properly responded by declaring that the U.S. is the West now. Europe is unrecognizable.

The wailing and gnashing of teeth is quite telling. — JeromeMichael (@2Bjeromemichael) February 27, 2025

I read that the transgender Colombian opera wasn't funded by USAID, but rather directly by the State Department. I'm not sure about the Pakistani transgender culinary school championed by the AP. That sound like exactly the sort of thing the Democrats would pay for with their USAID slush fund.

***