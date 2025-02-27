Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for H...
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run...
Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of...
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees...
VIP
Flashback: CNN's Brian Stelter Asks if Fox News Should Be Removed From Press...
VIP
Get to Work or Get Out: Congress Has No Excuse
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of...
NYT: Deputy FBI Director Has It Out for ‘Scumbag Commie Libs’
VIP
Jake Tapper is Either a Terrible Reporter or a Corrupt One (You'll Have...
Former USAID Worker Says She's 'Cried Every Day' Since Being Fired
Bill Gates Has a WEIRD Obsession With Cow Farts, and X Users Are...
BBC Admits to 'Serious Flaws' in Its Program, 'Gaza: How to Survive a...
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C....
Vice President JD Vance Calls Out UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Free...

Rep. Melanie Stansbury Reminds Trump America Rejected a Reckless, Abusive King

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on February 27, 2025
Pool via AP

This clip was posted by Aaron Rupar's homunculus Acyn, so you know he thought it was really powerful material to use against the Trump administration. But as usual, that backfired. I know that Acyn considers Rep. Melanie Stansbury some sort of America hero for standing up to tyrant Donald Trump, whose "reckless, and heartless, and harmful, and disgusting cuts" are putting the world in danger. Yes, we pulled the rug out from under USAID, and hopefully, that's just the start.

Advertisement

It's delicious that Stansbury talks about a "reckless, abusive king" while the White House is reposting images like this one:

Listen to Stansbury go on her rant:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was not impressed. That was a nice golf clap that Stansbury got, though.

I particularly enjoyed the part where she called the cuts "disgusting."

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The world owes us everything, and Democrats get angry with Trump when he tries to get reimbursed. As I recently noted, the Financial Times wrote that the United States is now the enemy of the West and plenty of people properly responded by declaring that the U.S. is the West now. Europe is unrecognizable.

I read that the transgender Colombian opera wasn't funded by USAID, but rather directly by the State Department. I'm not sure about the Pakistani transgender culinary school championed by the AP. That sound like exactly the sort of thing the Democrats would pay for with their USAID slush fund.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa
Aaron Walker
Federal Judge Affirms President Trump Has the Constitutional Power to Fire CIA Employees In DEI Case
Warren Squire
Doctor Asks If You Voted for President Trump to Starve the WHO of Cash
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run Out of Ideas
Warren Squire
Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of Being a Foreign Agent
Warren Squire
STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C. for Vote
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Details on ‘Suspicious’ Death of Gene Hackman and His Wife, Betsy Arakawa Aaron Walker
Advertisement