AP Sings the Praises of Pakistani Transgender Culinary School, and We Wonder How Much We Paid for It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 26, 2025
ImgFlip

Frankly, given the Associated Press' track record the past two months, they deserve to be barred from the White House press pool. They're absurdly partisan, biased, and -- frankly -- downright stupid.

Here's a prime example:

More from the AP:

For transgender students involved in a very special project at a culinary school in Pakistan, there is more to a class than just learning the art of cooking.

Neha Malik used to dance at parties and weddings for a living and was, occasionally, a sex worker. Since January, she has been enrolled in a new course for the trans community at the Culinary & Hotel Institute of Pakistan.

The free six-month program in the city of Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural capital, welcomed its first group of 25 trans students in January; the second group of 25 began training on Feb. 1.

Now, Malik, 31, dreams of working as a chef in Dubai, the futuristic, skyscraper-studded city in the United Arab Emirates.

Given how predominantly Muslim countries feel about gay and queer individuals, it feels dangerous to out the Pakistan trans community.

Also, how much money did USAID send to them for this 'free' culinary program?

Yep.

Great minds think alike.

We smell a Pulitzer in the making.

We'd love to see those poll numbers.

What a time to be alive, huh?

We're positive you will.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

It's so ridiculous it borders on parody.

Not a question of if it did, it's a question of how much.

YUP.

