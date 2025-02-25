Financial Times: The US Is Now the Enemy of the West

The Financial Times is based in London, which is looking less and less like the West, as Vice President J.D. Vance pointed out in his speech at the Munich Security Conference. According to the Financial Times, the United States is now the enemy of the West.

The US is now the enemy of the west https://t.co/I5FQo9v8WH — Financial Times (@FT) February 25, 2025

So their graphic is a bunch of red, white, and blue arrows piercing Ukraine's flag. Let's hear what they have to say. Martin Wolf writes:

Three events stand out. The first was a speech on February 12 by Donald Trump’s secretary of defence, Pete Hegseth, to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Nato in which he told the Europeans that they were now on their own. America was now principally concerned with its own borders and China. In sum: “Safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of Nato. As part of this Europe must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine.” The second was a speech by JD Vance, vice-president of the US, at the Munich Security Conference on February 14 in which he declared that “what I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values — values shared with the United States of America”. An example he gave of such a threat was that “the Romanian government had just annulled an entire election”. To this one might respond that Europeans know better than Americans what happens when the enemies of freedom come to power through elections. But they also know that his boss, Trump himself, sought to annul the outcome of the presidential election four years ago. “Pots”, “kettles” and “black” come to mind.

Vance really did hit a nerve. And what Hegseth said was absolutely correct: "Safeguarding European security must be an imperative for European members of NATO." It's time Europe paid its fair share into NATO and stop relying on the U.S. to pick up the tab.

We accept these terms. But point of contention with verbiage…………



Mother fucker, we are the West. https://t.co/E7ZjT4S2Ks — Clay Martin ⚔️ (@wayofftheres) February 25, 2025

We ARE the West — Joe (@Necro_304Mav) February 25, 2025

Counterpoint:



The US is the West. All other parts have surrendered themselves. — ironwillforge4 🇺🇸 (@ironwillforge4) February 25, 2025

Sorry to break this to whoever needs to hear it:

The US is the west. — John Fite (@johnrfite) February 25, 2025

The United States IS the west. — ℙ𝕙𝕚 ℂ𝕒𝕡𝕚𝕥𝕒𝕝 𝕀𝕟𝕧𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤 (@phi_ci) February 25, 2025

Davos isn’t “The West” — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) February 25, 2025

Europe is now run by globalists.

How long has Ukraine been part of the west? — dashamir (@dashamir) February 25, 2025

Pretending that Ukraine is 'the west' in any way is quite hilarious. — Bennett Hunter (I am Canadian Libertarian) (@Can_Libertarian) February 25, 2025

Would you expect less from a Globalist/Marxist publication? — Poopeye™ (@PoopeyeTheSane) February 25, 2025

The west? Europe has turned into a 1984, Orwellian hellhole that makes the Soviet Union seem reasonable. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) February 25, 2025

Your terms are acceptable. — Walter E Kurtz ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@unapologetic179) February 25, 2025

The moment you stop getting handouts from American taxpayers we become the “enemy of the west”.



Talk about being ungrateful little bitches — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) February 25, 2025

The U.S. is now the enemy of the West because it's growing weary of sending hundreds of billions of dollars in air to an Eastern European country? The U.S. is the enemy because it still believes in free speech and freedom of expression.

Everyone's right. The U.S. is the West. Europe has turned into something unrecognizable.

