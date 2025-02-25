ABC News: America's Nation Parks Are in Danger of Falling Into Disrepair

What is this new obsession with National Parks? Yes, people were fired. ProPublica told us of the epic tragedy out of Yosemite National Park, where "the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms" was laid off. CBS News ran the story of a park worker who lost his "dream job" on Valentine's Day and whined about it on Facebook.

As we reported Monday, workers at Yosemite National Park hung the American flag upside down from a cliff as a "distress call" after a handful of employees were fired.

Now, ABC News is warning us that national parks are in danger of falling into disrepair due to firings.

America's national parks and other federal lands are in danger of falling into disrepair following the firings of thousands of federal employees by the current administration, experts said. https://t.co/0p4c1XVeG2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2025

"Experts said." What is the legacy media going to acknowledge that we don't fall fo the "experts said" appeal to authority?

ABC News reports:

America's national parks and other federal lands are in danger of falling into disrepair following the firings of thousands of federal employees by the current administration, experts said. Federal agencies that were already strapped for resources, such as the National Parks Service and U.S. Forestry Service, will now be struggling to find workers to perform critical functions for visitors and maintenance, said Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of government affairs at the National Parks Conservation Association. … With park visitation expected to increase in the next year, fewer employees could translate to longer lines to get into parks, changes in park hours and more trash pileups at some locations.

Visitation is expected to increase in the next year? But we've been assured by … you guess it, ABC News, that there's an “existential crisis over race” facing National Parks, which remain “stubbornly white.” Also, minorities can't afford the cost of camping gear.

We don't know why there's been such a heavy media push on DOGE layoffs at national parks. Nobody cares.

Which experts? — Reddening (@Reddening9) February 25, 2025

Well, if "experts" say so... — Amy2112 (@Amy21123) February 25, 2025

Newsflash: They were already in disrepair https://t.co/vdFHXIF4fJ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 25, 2025

And have been for decades. Time to fix them up. — Frank Roberts (@FrankRo58205191) February 25, 2025

They've been run by rabid "naturalists" that insist there be no infrastructure or facility improvement EVER.



Everything is decades old and disintegrating. — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) February 25, 2025

Of course, Democrats always drag out the National Parks in their first efforts to talk about closing or reducing government. All of them are not in disrepair. The NPS got loads of money under Biden to improve infrastructure. There are places with problems but don't be fooled. — Mary Coulombe (@forest_mary) February 25, 2025

"Experts said." Experts are partisans...always on the far left. How come these experts don't worry about the lack of care for the state lands around LA that led to the wildfires. There the experts tell us to leave all that fallen timber on the ground. The EXPERTS are a joke. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) February 25, 2025

From perfect to disrepair in three weeks. — Philip Charles MacKenzie (@PhilipCharlesM1) February 25, 2025

Everything went to hell in 5 weeks. Nobody is buying the crap anymore. Try being proud of your country. Try promoting a positive position for a change. — Jack 0608 (@J67113J) February 25, 2025

Maybe the workers who found time to hang the distress flag in protest could step up and help with the maintainance.

