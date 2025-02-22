Missing Link Between DOGE Staffer and KGB Uncovered

WIRED did all but doxx six young men working for Elon Musk's DOGE agency. "Young" seems to be the main line of attack against these staffers, who have been referred to as "little boys."Jacob Silverman has found out even more about one of the prominent DOGE staffers, Edward "Big Balls" Coristine. It turns out the Coristine is the grandson of a turncoat KGB agent. The important word there is "turncoat."

That a KGB officer would betray The Party, defect to America, and his grandson would help lead the charge to deconstruct the edifices of the communist party in the west is what enrages the Left the most. pic.twitter.com/tKKbMINtFr — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) February 22, 2025

Note well the use of the word “turncoat.”



Could have said “KGB defector.”



But no. Turncoat.



Literally explaining what side the author is on. — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) February 22, 2025

I guess they went doxxing the kid to at least the grandpa level and came up with this. — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) February 22, 2025

The desperate grabs at whatever straw of potential character assassination they think might stick is as obvious as it is hilarious — BTC Ikigai (@btc2ikigai) February 22, 2025

And the story of our leftist “press” and “academia” is the reverse. That should enrage us. — Piltdown Man (@PiltdownMan2) February 22, 2025

There are no better capitalists than those who were forced to live under communism — Ange (@civilagain) February 22, 2025

"A KGB agent who spied for the U.S." That's awesome. The Big Balls lineage has been trying to Make America Great Again for decades.

