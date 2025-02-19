DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
VIP
Say No to Kiddie Chaos: Why Brides and Grooms Shouldn’t Have to Host...
VIP
Welcome to the Real World, Bureaucrats
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts...
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for...
Hot Take: 'Undocumented Workers' Are Subsidizing Social Security for Citizens
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Winsome Earle-Sears Reminds Abigail Spanberger EXACTLY Who's to Blame for VA's Educational...
Department of Education Terminates $226 Million in Grants to 'Decenter Whiteness'
WATCH: Minnesota Legislators Confirm State's Paid Family Medical Leave Covers Illegal Alie...
Oh, HELL NO: Denver City Council Member Wants to Use Tax Money for...
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’...
Eric Swalwell Stomps on Another Rake While Claiming Elon Musk Isn't Showing Savings...
Bill Melugin Says There’s More to This Illegal Alien’s Sob Story

Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted by Biden

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

Just two days before Christmas, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row, including five child killers and several mass murderers. This, of course, was after he'd pardoned his convicted felon son, which he promised he would not do, and before he issued preemptive pardons to his family members on his last day in office. But no one is above the law.

Advertisement

Remember this the next time someone says you can't back the police and agree with President Donald Trump's sweeping pardon of the January 6 arrestees. Also on his last day in office, Biden commuted the sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who'd been arrested in 1975 for shooting two wounded FBI agents in the head, execution-style. Biden said that Peltier would transition to home confinement.

Peltier was released from federal prison Tuesday morning and was welcomed home by Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, who had said it was a long time coming.

Recommended

That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes
Eric V.
Advertisement

Notice the tweet doesn't mention why Peltier was imprisoned. "They never took away my spirit," though. Smith just admires his positive attitude.

***

Tags: FBI MINNESOTA MURDER SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes
Eric V.
CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage
Warren Squire
DOGE Bawl: Dozens of Democrats Decry Trump’s Derailing of USAID Gravy Train
Warren Squire
Here's the United Kingdom's Latest Effort to Stem Knife Crime Epidemic
Brett T.
Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit
justmindy
Leavitt Confirms Trump Signing Executive Order Ending Taxpayer-Funded Federal Benefits for Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That had to Hurt! Delta CEO Sets Gayle King Straight on FAA Cuts and Plane Crashes Eric V.
Advertisement