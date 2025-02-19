Senator Welcomes Home Man Who Executed Two FBI Agents But Had Sentence Commuted by Biden

Just two days before Christmas, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of 40 men on federal death row, including five child killers and several mass murderers. This, of course, was after he'd pardoned his convicted felon son, which he promised he would not do, and before he issued preemptive pardons to his family members on his last day in office. But no one is above the law.

Advertisement

Remember this the next time someone says you can't back the police and agree with President Donald Trump's sweeping pardon of the January 6 arrestees. Also on his last day in office, Biden commuted the sentence of Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who'd been arrested in 1975 for shooting two wounded FBI agents in the head, execution-style. Biden said that Peltier would transition to home confinement.

Peltier was released from federal prison Tuesday morning and was welcomed home by Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, who had said it was a long time coming.

Welcome home, Leonard. It’s been a long time coming. https://t.co/3lYkcLpVfZ — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 18, 2025

Minnesota: Land O' Murderers — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 19, 2025

Leonard Peltier murdered two federal agents, Tina. pic.twitter.com/BF9oxKod0x — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 18, 2025

He murdered two FBI agents. Please resign and let someone responsible hold your office. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) February 19, 2025

Welcoming home a murderer? — Kathy Frisby (@kathy_frisby) February 19, 2025

The men he killed didn’t get to go home. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 19, 2025

Murdered FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams pic.twitter.com/AtCC39JOMX — Chester Drawers 🏴‍☠️ (@luckylager63) February 19, 2025

Tina loves cop killers — Jaber (@Jaberdad81) February 19, 2025

This guy shot two wounded FBI agents in the head. But he’s a communist so Democrats like him. https://t.co/RABbbYHt37 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 19, 2025

Just when you thought Democrats couldn't get any more out of touch, they celebrate a murderer of law enforcement. 🙄 🤡🖕 — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) February 19, 2025

Have you ever said anything to the families of the people Leonard Peltier murdered? Anything? — Jeff Adams (@JeffAdams82) February 19, 2025

Cold-blooded executioner who should should have been under the jail. Not a good look, Senator. — Mike Jones 🦘🤿🐊😱 (@MikemanCommeth) February 19, 2025

Dude murdered people and you complained about people getting pardoned for an unguided tour of the Capitol building? — PCBioCaptain (@PCBioCaptain) February 19, 2025

You are a disgusting human being and an embarrassment to MN. He murdered 2 FBI agents and should have died in prison. — Paul Wenzel🇺🇸 (@Pwenzel9907) February 19, 2025

He's a murderer who deserved the chair. His victims never got to come home to see their families ever again. What the hell is wrong with you? — Tá droch amanna anseo ☘🇮🇪 (@sean3377) February 19, 2025

Notice the tweet doesn't mention why Peltier was imprisoned. "They never took away my spirit," though. Smith just admires his positive attitude.

***