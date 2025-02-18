Rep. AOC Says Elon Musk Should Fly Commercial If He's So Confident
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As our own Grateful Calvin reported just a bit ago, ABC News disgraced itself by reporting that four "deceased hostages" would be released on Thursday. Do we know why they're deceased? They were alive and well when Hamas terrorists took them captive on October 7, and now they're deceased. This is the same sort of headline as the recent incident in Munich in which a vehicle drove into a crowd of people. Was it a self-driving vehicle? Why would a vehicle do that?

CNN's Kaitlan Collins didn't do much better with her reporting of the impending hostage release.

They seem awfully young to have died. Did something happen?

Maybe Collins is just being professional and not speculating. Maybe they were happy and well-fed and cared for and died tragically in a freak accident.


***

Tags: CNN HAMAS HOSTAGES MURDER KAITLAN COLLINS

