CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Asked How the Bibas Children Became Dead Bodies

As our own Grateful Calvin reported just a bit ago, ABC News disgraced itself by reporting that four "deceased hostages" would be released on Thursday. Do we know why they're deceased? They were alive and well when Hamas terrorists took them captive on October 7, and now they're deceased. This is the same sort of headline as the recent incident in Munich in which a vehicle drove into a crowd of people. Was it a self-driving vehicle? Why would a vehicle do that?

CNN's Kaitlan Collins didn't do much better with her reporting of the impending hostage release.

Hamas claims it will release the dead bodies of four Israeli hostages this week, including Kfir and Ariel Bibas. The Bibas children were just nine months and four years old when they were kidnapped into Gaza. A heartbreaking moment for their family. Their father, Yarden Bibas,… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 18, 2025

They seem awfully young to have died. Did something happen?

They were alive when they were kidnapped.



What happened? Are you even curious? — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) February 18, 2025

How’d they die? — The Expatnyker (@expatnyker) February 18, 2025

How did they die, Kaitlan? — Thulsa Doom (@TheButcher2020) February 18, 2025

Here's the short version:

Hamas killed a mother and 2 babies. — DJ~I STAND W/DJT 🇺🇲 🦅 🐸 🤌 (@KekNative) February 18, 2025

Hi Kaitlan



Will you be adding in your reporting that Hamas murdered a 2 yr old and 5 yr old?



How are they dead? https://t.co/a1IWtjnYhc — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) February 18, 2025

Hamas killed babies and their mother. There I fixed your post for you. — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) February 18, 2025

So Hamas killed those babies. Spit it out. It’s ok. You don’t have to ramble on. — 𝒮𝓀𝓎 آسمان 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) February 18, 2025

How did they end up dead @kaitlancollins? Kidnapped into Gaza by who? This seems like relevant information that you as a "journalist" would want to convey to your audience. — PRob 🦚 (@615CPA) February 18, 2025

*the bodies of four Israeli hostages murdered by Hamas terrorists — phaz (@phayisin) February 18, 2025

Heartless post. You aren’t a journalist. You’re a cold hearted parrot for the left! Two children murdered by Hamas and you write this with zero compassion or disgust for what these vile terrorists have done! — AdvocacyandGrace (@DawnBauer1111) February 18, 2025

A dead baby can not be a hostage. A dead baby's body can be held hostage, or you can call it what it is -- a murdered baby. — Onefish,too (@TooOnefish) February 18, 2025

Here's the headline



Gazans Butcher Infant Hostage pic.twitter.com/v9LMjr13JY — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) February 18, 2025

How did those children turn into bodies? — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) February 18, 2025

Don't forget the "slaughtered by Hamas" part of this story. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) February 18, 2025

Maybe Collins is just being professional and not speculating. Maybe they were happy and well-fed and cared for and died tragically in a freak accident.

You going to post the GoFundMe page for Hamas now too? — Jay Davidson (@ApexpredatorJay) February 18, 2025





