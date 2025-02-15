Rachel Maddow Sort of 'Clarifies' Her Reporting on That Tesla Contract Awarded Under Biden

'HUGELY PROBLEMATIC': Democrat Mark Warner Tells His Party Their Cultural Disconnect Damag...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on February 15, 2025

As Twitchy reported, Rachel Maddow, whom MSNBC brought back on the air five nights a week specifically to cover President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, dropped a bombshell Thursday night, and boy, was she giddy about it. She exposed the corruption of Trump awarding Elon Musk's Tesla a $400 million contract to build armored electric vehicles for the country. It didn't take X long to correct her, pointing out that the contract was awarded under the Biden administration. If she has a problem with Tesla being offered a $400 million contract for armored Teslas, she's welcome to take that up with Joe Biden.

So what did Maddow do on Friday night's show? Did she apologize? Did she retract her report? No, instead she doubled down on her take that it was a blatant example of government waste and quietly slipped in that the report she had reported on was dated December 2024, after the election but before Trump was sworn in. She thought this was smooth:

… during the Biden Admin, and then came back on air, laughing like a hyena. Such a sleazy, spineless dimwit.

Again, if she's opposed to the State Department requisitioning $400 million of armored Teslas, she's welcome to take it up with Biden.

That was Maddow's idea of a "correction."

She can't be sued, as she'd been determined to be "rhetorical hyperbole," not hard news.

She never would have slipped in that important bit of information if she hadn't been caught. And if she thinks it's ridiculous for the government to purchase hundreds of millions worth of armored electric vehicles, again, she can look up Joe "Green New Deal" Biden and his EV mandates.

***

Tags: CORRECTION ELON MUSK JOE BIDEN RACHEL MADDOW

