Rachel Maddow Sort of 'Clarifies' Her Reporting on That Tesla Contract Awarded Under Biden

As Twitchy reported, Rachel Maddow, whom MSNBC brought back on the air five nights a week specifically to cover President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, dropped a bombshell Thursday night, and boy, was she giddy about it. She exposed the corruption of Trump awarding Elon Musk's Tesla a $400 million contract to build armored electric vehicles for the country. It didn't take X long to correct her, pointing out that the contract was awarded under the Biden administration. If she has a problem with Tesla being offered a $400 million contract for armored Teslas, she's welcome to take that up with Joe Biden.

So what did Maddow do on Friday night's show? Did she apologize? Did she retract her report? No, instead she doubled down on her take that it was a blatant example of government waste and quietly slipped in that the report she had reported on was dated December 2024, after the election but before Trump was sworn in. She thought this was smooth:

Two nights ago Rachel Maddow falsely reported that Trump had given Elon Musk a $400 million contract for armored Teslas.



Did she apologize or retract? Of course not. Last night when her face was off screen she slipped in the fact that the contract was from last year during the… pic.twitter.com/hNJY74lbxb — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 15, 2025

… during the Biden Admin, and then came back on air, laughing like a hyena. Such a sleazy, spineless dimwit.

Again, if she's opposed to the State Department requisitioning $400 million of armored Teslas, she's welcome to take it up with Biden.

She also did not post her original segment on her Bluesky account. She realized she’d been caught. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 15, 2025

This is just another example of how the media manipulates narratives to serve their agenda. They smear Trump with misinformation, and when caught, they sneak in a correction hoping no one notices. It’s blatant, but people are waking up to it. — LouOnX (@LouGervasi) February 15, 2025

That was Maddow's idea of a "correction."

This show, this liar and this network cannot disappear fast enough. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) February 15, 2025

What she doesn’t mention is, it was a competitive bidding process. He would’ve completed the job on budget in a timely manner.



Unlike the 300 million sent to a Canadian company to make electric school buses that never showed up and the money’s gone. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) February 15, 2025

She should really be sued. — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) February 15, 2025

She can't be sued, as she'd been determined to be "rhetorical hyperbole," not hard news.

She should really be sued. — Winter_Rewind (@WinterRewind) February 15, 2025

She knows that contract was cancelled in Trumps EO ending EVs right? — BillieCotter (@BillieCotter) February 15, 2025

All corrections in the media should require they spend the same amount of time and gravitas on the correction as the original hit piece. — MrManderly (@MrManderly) February 15, 2025

Call them out every time. Their audience numbers are in freefall. I want to see and hear the 'splat' at the bottom. 😁 — Edmund Bippus (@BippusEdmund) February 15, 2025

This is the exact reason legacy media can't be trusted. — Mark A. Mihalko (@ScarletCircus) February 15, 2025

She never would have slipped in that important bit of information if she hadn't been caught. And if she thinks it's ridiculous for the government to purchase hundreds of millions worth of armored electric vehicles, again, she can look up Joe "Green New Deal" Biden and his EV mandates.

