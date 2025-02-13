Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation

As Twitchy reported earlier, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as our new Secretary of Health and Human Services. Sen. Mitch McConnell was the single no vote on the Republican side, just as he was the lone Republican vote against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. He also voted no on Pete Hegseth and says he a no on Kash Patel as well. His no vote on RFK Jr. gained him the respect of Sen. Richard "Stolen Valor" Blumenthal, who noted that McConnell's vote meant "maybe the Trump cult can be broken."

After Kennedy was confirmed, McConnell put out a statement on being a survivor of childhood polio.

Mitch McConnell after RFK Jr. is confirmed: “I’m a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world.”pic.twitter.com/Ab0PhSqILj — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 13, 2025

His full statement (via @VigilantFox):

“I’m a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world. I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles. A record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts. As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”

We guess Republicans are pro-polio now.

Us listening to McConnell pic.twitter.com/2C7NWaRHHI — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) February 13, 2025

Nobody is suggesting stopping vaccines. But don’t the public have the right to know the dangers associated with each that have been hidden? Not knowing because they’re hidden or being mandated is not informed consent. — SK (@SteCK1878) February 13, 2025

In his lifetime, he also saw the invention of the wheel. I don’t see his point. Nobody is talking about removing the polio vaccine. — Mark Walker (@markwalker5555) February 13, 2025

And? Did RFK say he was going to halt the use of vaccines? No? Then maybe shut up turtle boy. — Mega MAGA Republican Maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) February 13, 2025

"ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?" Sorry, Sen. Sanders … that gambit didn't work.

Does anyone believe he said all of that? Is there video? — Denise Bradway (@BradwayDenise) February 13, 2025

There's video of him freezing up and having "scary incidents" at press conferences, we know that much.

These vaccines aren’t anything like the polio vaccine.



That vaccine actually worked.



Geriatrics comparing the two are just reinforcing the fact that they are detached from the world we live in today.



Vote all of these cryptkeepers out! — Thulsa Doom (@TheButcher2020) February 13, 2025

Mitch, you didn't listen to anything he said. He's never disputed that vaccines have an important place in preventing disease. — Lovely Lady (@Palmfronds) February 13, 2025

Apparently he was sleeping or falling down the stairs when RFKJ made it clear he not anti vaccine. — Lauren B. Jones (@lbuffjones) February 13, 2025

No he didn't. His handlers are saying that because Mitch can't even speak anymore much less make a decision. Term limits or this never ends. — Dominic (@PatrioticDom) February 13, 2025

So that's your excuse for RFK Jr. What's your excuses to vote against Tulsi and others? — Teri Uno (@Tunofish) February 13, 2025

The administration of the polio vaccine in 1954 is in a different universe from the corruption that defines every aspect of the current vaccine schedule. These old guys, indoctrinated in the 50s and 60s, will never be able to take a rational breath on topic. — Sandals 🦅 (@13Sandals) February 13, 2025

President Biden was going to have OSHA fire people for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden then went on to test positive for COVID three times despite being double-vaxxed and boosted.

I'm not sad for McConnell, but I'm sad his office has used him as a tool - for his vote. He's going to leave a bad legacy, and it didn't have to be this way.

In the end I'd like to know how he became so rich and who rode his coattails and financed things. — John Wark (@JohnWark20226) February 13, 2025

Yeah, there's no chance he said all of that. His staffers wrote his statement for him after telling him to vote no.

McConnell's been a no vote on each of President Trump's nominees, and yet he voted for three of Biden's worst cabinet picks. What's he trying to prove?

