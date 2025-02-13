Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation

Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported earlier, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed by the Senate and sworn in as our new Secretary of Health and Human Services. Sen. Mitch McConnell was the single no vote on the Republican side, just as he was the lone Republican vote against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. He also voted no on Pete Hegseth and says he a no on Kash Patel as well. His no vote on RFK Jr. gained him the respect of Sen. Richard "Stolen Valor" Blumenthal, who noted that McConnell's vote meant "maybe the Trump cult can be broken." 

After Kennedy was confirmed, McConnell put out a statement on being a survivor of childhood polio.

His full statement (via @VigilantFox):

“I’m a survivor of childhood polio. In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world. I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles. A record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts. As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”

We guess Republicans are pro-polio now.

President Biden was going to have OSHA fire people for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden then went on to test positive for COVID three times despite being double-vaxxed and boosted.

Yeah, there's no chance he said all of that. His staffers wrote his statement for him after telling him to vote no. 

McConnell's been a no vote on each of President Trump's nominees, and yet he voted for three of Biden's worst cabinet picks. What's he trying to prove?

