RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst Cabinet Choices

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:20 AM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Pete Hegseth will be Trump’s Secretary of Defense after Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to secure his confirmation in the Senate. But, Hegseth does not owe his victory to Senator Mitch McConnell - he voted ‘NO’ Friday night. Hegseth is a fine Republican choice, but many posters on X remember McConnell voting ‘YES’ for some terrible Democrat ones.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ) 

Yes, McConnell had no problem voting to confirm Lloyd Austin, Merrick Garland and Pete Buttigieg.

This has many commenters labeling him a RINO (Republican in Name Only).

McConnell doesn’t seem that loyal to Republicans and appears to despise MAGA ones.

Several posters notice that Democrats always seem to vote together, but not Republicans.

The Republican Party seems incapable of ridding itself of those three.

Some believe McConnell is being controlled like President Joe Biden was.

it’s going to be interesting to see how McConnell votes on two of Trump’s other Cabinet choices, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. One just became a Republican after being a Democrat, and the other is an Independent after being a Democrat. We bet he won’t like them either. Barring a sudden resignation or debilitating medical episode, we’re stuck with McConnell for another two years.

Tags: AUSTIN CABINET CONFIRMATION DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MITCH MCCONNELL

