RINO Rewind: Mitch McConnell Rejected Hegseth but Voted for Three of Biden’s Worst Cabinet Choices

Pete Hegseth will be Trump’s Secretary of Defense after Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to secure his confirmation in the Senate. But, Hegseth does not owe his victory to Senator Mitch McConnell - he voted ‘NO’ Friday night. Hegseth is a fine Republican choice, but many posters on X remember McConnell voting ‘YES’ for some terrible Democrat ones.

McConnell voted for 3 of the 4. pic.twitter.com/YidwxlEvl2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

Yes, McConnell had no problem voting to confirm Lloyd Austin, Merrick Garland and Pete Buttigieg.

This has many commenters labeling him a RINO (Republican in Name Only).

Yep.



Mitch cares a lot about his legacy as written by the editorial boards of the NYT and WSJ



Mitch cares zero about his legacy as written by the Republican voter — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

We couldn’t have said it better. — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) January 25, 2025

McConnell doesn’t seem that loyal to Republicans and appears to despise MAGA ones.

Several posters notice that Democrats always seem to vote together, but not Republicans.

Democrats don’t have these problems. Something about our Rhinos 🤔 — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) January 25, 2025

They always march in lockstep when it matters. Time to take out the RINO trash — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

Deep State RINOs lose again 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3GX9Lu17VR — 🇺🇸 Texas Patriot MAGA (@TexPatriot5) January 25, 2025

McConnell needs to go! Throw in Collins and Murkowski for good measure, too. These RINO's are a disgrace. Their constituents need to light them up. — Jim Byrne (@WxmanJim) January 25, 2025

The Republican Party seems incapable of ridding itself of those three.

Some believe McConnell is being controlled like President Joe Biden was.

China Mitch is a deep state puppet. There’s going to be blow back for his vote and I’m here for that. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 25, 2025

I see him voting the same way on tulsi and rfk. You? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2025

Not defending him. He’s a turncoat, but he’s barely alive. He votes however his handlers tell him to. — Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) January 25, 2025

Just like Biden, he did what his staff told him to.



Term limits and cognitive testing for Congress. — Left Coast Thoughts (@Canadashortstop) January 25, 2025

McConnell prefers corrupt Democrats to the America First Agenda. @LeaderJohnThune — Lo Mein (@lomein5254) January 25, 2025

it’s going to be interesting to see how McConnell votes on two of Trump’s other Cabinet choices, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. One just became a Republican after being a Democrat, and the other is an Independent after being a Democrat. We bet he won’t like them either. Barring a sudden resignation or debilitating medical episode, we’re stuck with McConnell for another two years.