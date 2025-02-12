Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi Gabbard

As we reported earlier, Sen. Mitch McConnell was a no vote on confirming Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, and earlier today, he distinguished himself as the only Republican senator to vote against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard was sword in earlier Wednesday, Now a video of McConnell supposed to be speaking at a chamber of commerce meeting has resurfaced from a year ago. When someone asked if the 82-year-old was going to run for reelection in 2026, McConnell froze up, and his handlers had to come in to take care of the situation.

Advertisement

Mitch McConnell needs to retire. Anyone else think so? pic.twitter.com/BGGCY81xtN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 12, 2025

Why don't they retire? Why do they hang on into their 80s? Why do people keep reflecting them … name recognition?

This is not the first time McConnell has frozen during a press conference; he had an episode in 2023 and had another "scary episode" a month later.

Very long overdue — Thomas Peters (@thomasopeters) February 12, 2025

Shameful — Bernardo 𝕏 (@Bernardoa1) February 12, 2025

TERM LIMITS — Tyler Kiesewetter (@Primed_UP) February 12, 2025

This post was relevant 6 years ago. now it’s just way overdue — Anthony (@cuernogroup) February 12, 2025

It's like he is being forced and has a handler. — Melissa Gray /Galpin (@MelissaGra97222) February 12, 2025

It's like he is being forced and has a handler. — Melissa Gray /Galpin (@MelissaGra97222) February 12, 2025

He is in cognitive decline anyone and everyone can see it… how can we let him continue to hold office… is the new normal, if you are able to participate 50% of the time you’re good to go? — Proud American Gram (@DSLPin) February 12, 2025

This guy has severe health problems. He should not be responsible for anything having to do with running our country. — It's Time To Save America. (@WeR_Compromised) February 12, 2025

And he doesn't think Hegseth or Gabbard are up to the task.

BREAKING:



Mitch McConnell was the ONLY Republican NO vote on Tulsi Gabbard.



He has stated he will also vote NO on RFK & Kash Patel.



Trump won Kentucky by 31.



Mitch is breaking his OATH to his constituents to vote for their interests.



Mitch McConnell is is a piece of SH*T. pic.twitter.com/8vXforjf1w — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) February 12, 2025

Are his handlers telling him how to vote?