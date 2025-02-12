Denmarkification: Denmark Petitions to Buy California
Schrödinger's Constitution

Video of Sen. Mitch McConnell Freezing Up Circulates After No Vote on Tulsi Gabbard

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we reported earlier, Sen. Mitch McConnell was a no vote on confirming Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, and earlier today, he distinguished himself as the only Republican senator to vote against confirming Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard was sword in earlier Wednesday, Now a video of McConnell supposed to be speaking at a chamber of commerce meeting has resurfaced from a year ago. When someone asked if the 82-year-old was going to run for reelection in 2026, McConnell froze up, and his handlers had to come in to take care of the situation.

Why don't they retire? Why do they hang on into their 80s? Why do people keep reflecting them … name recognition?

This is not the first time McConnell has frozen during a press conference; he had an episode in 2023 and had another "scary episode" a month later.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

