BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence

Following a weather-induced delay, the Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence
Watch the vote on the Senate floor:
There was some significant opposition to Gabbard's nomination, including from Sen. Dick Blumenthal, who lied about his service in Vietnam.
Gabbard has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, a stance that landed her on a TSA watch list.
Gabbard is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and served as a Democratic congresswoman before leaving the party.
Rand Paul of Kentucky voted YES on confirming Tulsi Gabbard.
Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted NO on confirming Tulsi Gabbard.
We'll be curious to see who voted for and against Gabbard.
