BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence

Following a weather-induced delay, the Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence

Watch the vote on the Senate floor:

There was some significant opposition to Gabbard's nomination, including from Sen. Dick Blumenthal, who lied about his service in Vietnam.

Congratulations Tulsi! pic.twitter.com/AKLlN0fODQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2025

Gabbard has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, a stance that landed her on a TSA watch list.

Gabbard is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and served as a Democratic congresswoman before leaving the party.



Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/PqPft19EgQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 12, 2025

It is deserved.

Rand Paul of Kentucky voted YES on confirming Tulsi Gabbard.



Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted NO on confirming Tulsi Gabbard.



Kentucky primary voters - clearly, one does not belong. pic.twitter.com/SCgHuUlIqE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2025

We'll be curious to see who voted for and against Gabbard.

Yes. Congratulations.