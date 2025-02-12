Elon Musk Talks About Some VERY Old People Who Are Still Collecting Social...
BREAKING: Senate Confirms Tulsi Gabbard As Director of National Intelligence

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:55 AM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Following a weather-induced delay, the Senate has confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as President Donald Trump's Director of National Intelligence

Watch the vote on the Senate floor:

There was some significant opposition to Gabbard's nomination, including from Sen. Dick Blumenthal, who lied about his service in Vietnam.

Gabbard has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration, a stance that landed her on a TSA watch list.

It is deserved.

We'll be curious to see who voted for and against Gabbard.

Yes. Congratulations.

Tags: CABINET CONFIRMATION DONALD TRUMP TULSI GABBARD

