Stolen Valor: Dem Senator Who Lied About Serving in Vietnam Says Tulsi Gabbard is ‘Untrustworthy’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:21 AM on February 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

A Democrat who lied about his military record is calling one of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees a liar. On Tuesday, Senator Dick Blumenthal of Connecticut, who lied about serving in Vietnam, claimed Iraqi War veteran Tulsi Gabbard is 'untrustworthy.' Gabbard is Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence.

Here’s Blumenthal disparaging Gabbard plus a flashback to when he was busted for lying. (WATCH)

If anyone is untrustworthy it’s Blumenthal!

Here’s the video of him having to apologize for misleading voters. Unbelievable. (WATCH)

This Democrat is in no position to judge anyone’s character.

Unlike Blumenthal, Gabbard did serve overseas.

Connecticut seems to be a haven for despicable politicians.

The Senate is expected to vote on Gabbard’s confirmation Wednesday.

