Stolen Valor: Dem Senator Who Lied About Serving in Vietnam Says Tulsi Gabbard is ‘Untrustworthy’

A Democrat who lied about his military record is calling one of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees a liar. On Tuesday, Senator Dick Blumenthal of Connecticut, who lied about serving in Vietnam, claimed Iraqi War veteran Tulsi Gabbard is 'untrustworthy.' Gabbard is Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence.

Here’s Blumenthal disparaging Gabbard plus a flashback to when he was busted for lying. (WATCH)

FEB 11, 2025: Dem Senator Dick Blumenthal rails against Iraq veteran Tulsi Gabbard — saying she "has proven untrustworthy throughout her career."



MAY 28, 2010: Blumenthal is busted for lying about serving in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/QNQyyNOYSV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

If anyone is untrustworthy it’s Blumenthal!

Here’s the video of him having to apologize for misleading voters. Unbelievable. (WATCH)

Blumenthal was forced to apologize for lying about serving in Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/mM6GNcTo0P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 12, 2025

This Democrat is in no position to judge anyone’s character.

Unlike Blumenthal, Gabbard did serve overseas.

The Senate is expected to vote on Gabbard’s confirmation Wednesday.