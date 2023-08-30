Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters

Casey DeSantis shared an oak fell on the Governor's Mansion ... but everyone...
Doug P.  |  2:25 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

About a month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell experienced some sort of an episode during a press conference, and something similar happened today in Kentucky after he was asked a question about running for re-election. Watch:

"We're gonna need a minute."

Perhaps more than that. 

So many people at the top of the U.S. government aren't well:

Hopefully the senator sees his doctor and gets some rest.

A post-episode update:

Yeah, that's probably a good idea.

