Mitch McConnell had another 'scary episode' while speaking to reporters

About a month ago, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell experienced some sort of an episode during a press conference, and something similar happened today in Kentucky after he was asked a question about running for re-election. Watch:

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

"We're gonna need a minute."

Perhaps more than that.

Here's more of what we saw at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Government Forum. Hoping Sen. McConnell is able to take some time to rest @WLWT pic.twitter.com/wU91yTIDZk — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

So many people at the top of the U.S. government aren't well:

Mitch McConnell isn’t well. Joe Biden isn’t well. Dianne Feinstein isn’t well. John Fetterman isn’t well. This is all just very sad. As a general rule, no one over 80 should have jobs this important. Voters ultimately hold the blame though. pic.twitter.com/rBB1t5jA73 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 30, 2023

Hopefully the senator sees his doctor and gets some rest.

**BREAKING** Mitch McConnell has another freezing episode when asked about running for re-election in 2026.



There need to be term limits, age limits and cognitive assessments for all members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/H99WSsnhP7 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 30, 2023

The poor man. His doctors should have had this under control after the last episode https://t.co/oeKC4zIqjI — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 30, 2023

I respect Mitch McConnell but -



Our country cannot go on like this with people this old in power.



Like, our country can simply not go on like this. https://t.co/9aSGYhMePr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 30, 2023

This has to stop immediately. https://t.co/WWW9Aq6UJ2 — Stu Burguiere (@StuDoesAmerica) August 30, 2023

A post-episode update:

NEW: McConnell spox says the GOP leader “felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today.”



Aide adds: “While he feels fine, as a prudential measure, the Leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event.” https://t.co/fbnnH6MsNi — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) August 30, 2023

Yeah, that's probably a good idea.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!