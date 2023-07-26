Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to the haters' enjoyment)

Last time we checked, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell was still sharp as a tack. But at 81 years old — and as a polio survival — his physical health is not keeping up with his intellect.

And this afternoon at a press conference, we got a brief but disturbing glimpse at what he's contending with physically:

Odd moment: McConnell freezes at start of Senate GOP leadership press conference and is escorted to the side by his colleagues pic.twitter.com/hT5bLnstOS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) July 26, 2023

WATCH: Senator Mitch McConnell appears physically unwell during press conference. pic.twitter.com/L861NebuNF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 26, 2023

That was very difficult to watch.

That didn’t look good — StillNoEStacy (@StillNoEStacy1) July 26, 2023

No it did not.

Deeply concerning. — Edmund Wilson (@EdmundJWilson) July 26, 2023

Everyone should be concerned, regardless of political persuasion.

Of course, there are plenty of people out there whose knee-jerk partisan hatred far outweighs their capacity for compassion.

Watch how compassionate everyone suddenly gets when it's Mitch McConnell — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) July 26, 2023

omg the update for his conscience finished installing — eli (@22gthumb) July 26, 2023

Dunno what's happening here but I can tell you what I hope is happening https://t.co/87hyiUUqlZ — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 26, 2023

Damn. I find myself wishing hell is a real place. — Sofrito (@SofritoSam) July 26, 2023

Come on big money! pic.twitter.com/Qo4zlv4Tjm — Uncle Phiroh (@WhatUpD03) July 26, 2023

Gross. We've expressed our disdain and outright loathing for Joe Biden plenty of times, but we've also been able to be sympathetic with regard to his health issues. Why is that so difficult for some people?

Dehydrated? Seizure? I hope they can figure it out and no Senator (Democrat or Republican) should feel the need to hold on to a position after they reached a point they don't have the capacity to meet the requirements. — JasonComedy (@JasonComedy) July 26, 2023

Mitch McConnell has worked tirelessly for decades and done a lot of important work on behalf of conservatism and the upholding of constitutional principles, but if it's at the point where his work is taking a toll on his physical health, the risks of him continuing to serve may outweigh the benefits.

Mitch has been in very robust health for a man his age until this year, but at 81, really time to consider stepping down from the top spot soon. https://t.co/tvTEHDoIOM — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 26, 2023

It remains to be seen how, if at all, this scary moment will affect his role going forward, but in the meantime, we sincerely hope that he will be all right.

I hope he is ok.. — NESTOR MAYORAL (@mayoraln) July 26, 2023

Prayers 🙏🏻 — USA Unfiltered (@USAUnfiltered) July 26, 2023

