Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Biden's schedule *looks* empty, but KJP reveals how he '[worked] on behalf of...
Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at...
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for...
'Top Democrat' John Fetterman and his iPad say that Donald Trump is the...
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and...
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ......
Alejandro Mayorkas Gets Blasted for 'Smiley Face' While Testifying
Never mind? Looks like Hunter Biden's plea deal isn't dead after all
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
NBC News shines a spotlight on the need for black people to have...
Uh oh! Hunter Biden's plea deal 'appears to fall apart' at hearing; UPDATED
Reports about what the Biden DoD wouldn't pay for is infuriating (compare to...
BREAKING ... Rudy Giuliani backtracks on Georgia election worker claims

Mitch McConnell appears to experience some sort of episode during presser (much to the haters' enjoyment)

Sarah D  |  3:01 PM on July 26, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Last time we checked, GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell was still sharp as a tack. But at 81 years old — and as a polio survival — his physical health is not keeping up with his intellect.

And this afternoon at a press conference, we got a brief but disturbing glimpse at what he's contending with physically:

That was very difficult to watch.

No it did not.

Everyone should be concerned, regardless of political persuasion.

Of course, there are plenty of people out there whose knee-jerk partisan hatred far outweighs their capacity for compassion.

Recommended

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy

Gross. We've expressed our disdain and outright loathing for Joe Biden plenty of times, but we've also been able to be sympathetic with regard to his health issues. Why is that so difficult for some people?

Mitch McConnell has worked tirelessly for decades and done a lot of important work on behalf of conservatism and the upholding of constitutional principles, but if it's at the point where his work is taking a toll on his physical health, the risks of him continuing to serve may outweigh the benefits. 

It remains to be seen how, if at all, this scary moment will affect his role going forward, but in the meantime, we sincerely hope that he will be all right.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MITCH MCCONNELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad
justmindy
Rep. Chip Roy unloads on DHS Secretary Mayorkas over 'whipping migrants' lie (and SO much more)
Doug P.
Annnnd Hunter Biden’s deal is off again, for now (video)
Aaron Walker
Alyssa Farah Griffin's suddenly very worried about consequences of 'lowering the bar for impeachment'
Sarah D
Here's how the person Karine Jean-Pierre insists is a 'private citizen' arrived at court today
Doug P.
Is there a Twitter purge in progress? Dom Lucre and others suspended
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Not so fast! Tom Elliott SCHOOLS MSNBC on the REAL Joe Biden ... and it's bad justmindy