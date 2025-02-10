Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE

A few days ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren went for the tired line, "No one elected Elon Musk." That's true … we voted for Donald Trump, who campaigned with Musk on the promise that we'd see a Department of Government Efficiency looking into waste and fraud. "We must do everything in our power to push back and protect people from harm," she said, claiming that DOGE was accessing people's personal information. A couple of days later, she was on the Senate floor saying she would fight Musk and DOGE because they wanted to take away health care for seniors and daycare for little kids.

Warren's handlers had a tough job Monday escorting Warren to her car, as Nick Sotor repeatedly asked her why she's so against DOGE and government transparency. All Warren could manage was a stupid grin and a little nudge.

🚨 #BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren just ASSAULTED me on camera for asking her WHY she’s so against DOGE & transparency



Or maybe it was because I asked Pocahontas how she amassed a net worth of over $12 MILLION on a $200K government salary



Either way, it’s clear these clowns are NOT… pic.twitter.com/mmd91z9g1Q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2025

She almost mrdered you. We all saw it. Sue her for millions. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 10, 2025

I don’t think I can recover from the emotional damage this has caused.



I have no choice but to sue. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2025

Sue her for every penny she has 😂😂😂 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 10, 2025

I think we need to change the CFPB into protecting citizens from being assaulted by members of Congress. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2025

She is an embarrassment. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 10, 2025

She can’t answer even the most BASIC questions. It’s pathetic.



All she can do is spew talking points. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2025

You usually can't shut her up. She's the one who was having "Yet, she persisted" T-shirts made up. She didn't have much to say Monday, though, about why she's so against government transparency.

Nick finally discovered that Warren's Native name is actually Flailing Elbows pic.twitter.com/mUo7DG7rsF — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 10, 2025

She doesn't like to answer questions when it is not a camera crew she likes with a script to follow. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) February 10, 2025

Warren’s responses show exactly why we need transparency! — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) February 10, 2025

Pocahontas is terrified of being exposed. The truth is coming to light!! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 10, 2025

It's a fair question that people should be asking this corrupt liar — Barn Chronicles (@BarnFights) February 10, 2025

At least she didn’t scalp you — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) February 10, 2025

At least we've found a way to get Warren to stop grandstanding. She's not used to being asked tough questions, and these weren't even tough questions.

