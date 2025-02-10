Elizabeth Warren Elbows Citizen Journalist Asking Why She's So Against DOGE

VIP
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on February 10, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A few days ago, Sen. Elizabeth Warren went for the tired line, "No one elected Elon Musk." That's true … we voted for Donald Trump, who campaigned with Musk on the promise that we'd see a Department of Government Efficiency looking into waste and fraud. "We must do everything in our power to push back and protect people from harm," she said, claiming that DOGE was accessing people's personal information. A couple of days later, she was on the Senate floor saying she would fight Musk and DOGE because they wanted to take away health care for seniors and daycare for little kids.

Advertisement

Warren's handlers had a tough job Monday escorting Warren to her car, as Nick Sotor repeatedly asked her why she's so against DOGE and government transparency. All Warren could manage was a stupid grin and a little nudge.

You usually can't shut her up. She's the one who was having "Yet, she persisted" T-shirts made up. She didn't have much to say Monday, though, about why she's so against government transparency.

Advertisement

At least we've found a way to get Warren to stop grandstanding. She's not used to being asked tough questions, and these weren't even tough questions.

***

Tags: ASSAULT ELIZABETH WARREN DOGE

