Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk and DOGE

Elon Musk and his dynamic DOGE team members are exposing government waste and saving taxpayer money. But that’s not how Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts sees it. Like many of the Democrats who have been caught flat-footed by the DOGE audits, she’s resorting to the lame fearmongering her party always falls back on. It’s not working.

Here’s Warren on her well-trodden warpath. (WATCH)

Sen. Feuxcahontas angrily declares from the Senate floor that she will fight @elonmusk and DOGE because they want to take away health care for seniors and day care for little kids.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T74bM5rJts — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025

What’s next? Elon Musk and DOGE are going to assault the tooth fairy and kneecap Santa Claus? 😲 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) February 6, 2025

They have nothing left but hysterics and lies. Their money is drying up. Everything is changing. — Ryan (@Ryan_nv_us) February 6, 2025

The Democrats really can’t do anything to stop Musk who is working under the authority of President Donald Trump.

Remember, we’re only days into this and they’re already losing their minds.

All of these Democrats are going to be made fools of for going against DOGE.



Just wait till they publish full reports on the fraud.



It will be shocking to people. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 5, 2025

Trump needs to read a 100-bullet point list live from the Oval Office. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

So the plan is to scream and bang their fists on things and occasionally break out in unoriginal chants while in public. Then they’ll read toothless speeches from the Senate floor about Republicans hurting old folks and kicking kids out of daycare. Commenters know the drill.

Oh that darned Elon Musk is trying to find all the tax-payer money that is being wasted. I always appreciate how she makes up scenarios. — Carole G (@CaroleG26) February 5, 2025

They’re coming for grandma and the kids!



It’s just embarrassing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

These crusty Dem Party tactics are not going to work against Musk or Trump. It’s time to throw away the worn-out Dem playbook if they want any chance of survival.

Where does she come up with this garbage? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 5, 2025

Ripped it straight from the decades-old Democrat playbook. Throwing everything they can against the wall at this point, because their party corruption is being exposed and dismantled brick by brick. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

They’re being systematically destroyed. Fear mongering propaganda and lies is all they have. That’s it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025

It’s so ridiculous that it’s now entertaining to watch — VK (@vjeannek) February 6, 2025

The Dem Party’s protest videos outside the USAID building were cringey. We’ve never seen Democrats look so old and out of touch. Fear is all Dems have but it’s no match for the fearless duo of Trump and Musk.