Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk and DOGE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Elon Musk and his dynamic DOGE team members are exposing government waste and saving taxpayer money. But that’s not how Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts sees it. Like many of the Democrats who have been caught flat-footed by the DOGE audits, she’s resorting to the lame fearmongering her party always falls back on. It’s not working.

Here’s Warren on her well-trodden warpath. (WATCH)

The Democrats really can’t do anything to stop Musk who is working under the authority of President Donald Trump.

Remember, we’re only days into this and they’re already losing their minds.

So the plan is to scream and bang their fists on things and occasionally break out in unoriginal chants while in public. Then they’ll read toothless speeches from the Senate floor about Republicans hurting old folks and kicking kids out of daycare. Commenters know the drill.

These crusty Dem Party tactics are not going to work against Musk or Trump. It’s time to throw away the worn-out Dem playbook if they want any chance of survival.

The Dem Party’s protest videos outside the USAID building were cringey. We’ve never seen Democrats look so old and out of touch. Fear is all Dems have but it’s no match for the fearless duo of Trump and Musk.

