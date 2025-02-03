Elizabeth Warren Mad Musk Got Trump's Vote to Go After the Faceless Unelected Bureaucrats She Loves

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, like several of her Democrat Party colleagues, is freaking out that Elon Musk and DOGE are shutting down government funding and uncovering corruption in agencies full of unelected bureaucrats. She claims no one elected Elon Musk. That’s not entirely true.

No one elected Elon Musk.



As Donald Trump allows Musk to access people’s personal information and shut down government funding, Republicans in Washington will also own the consequences.



We must do everything in our power to push back and protect people from harm. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 2, 2025

Americans voted for President Donald Trump. What he is currently doing to the federal government is exactly what he ran on. Posters tell it like it is.

We voted for exactly what's happening, you corrupt evil lying pharma-controlled shill.



CRY MORE. pic.twitter.com/EXT9UDKtQa — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) February 2, 2025

Senator Warren, President Tump is doing what he promised with people who campaigned with him.



You are just scared that all the corruption will finally be exposed.



Since you are bought and paid for by Pfizer why don't you go make smoke signals to them. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 2, 2025

We elected Donald Trump, who ran on giving Elon Musk the ability to slash government waste.



So, no - we DID vote for this. Trump didn’t keep this a secret. https://t.co/1CnCtB78VF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2025

Trump’s support of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was presented to voters during the 2024 presidential campaign. No matter what Warren thinks about Musk, American voters elected Trump with the full knowledge Musk would lead DOGE. Commenters hammer this fact home.

The American people elected Donald Trump knowing he would appoint officials like Elon Musk to lead efforts in revitalizing America by increasing government transparency and efficiency through reforms like the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) February 3, 2025

STFU Pocahontas.



DOGE was announced BEFORE the election. This is exactly what we voted for. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 2, 2025

Actually, lady, that's not quite true. We elected Donald Trump, KNOWING FULLY, the role Mr. Musk would have. So stop the scare tactics... ok lady. — Keenan Williams (@wll244) February 3, 2025

Exactly and she’s gonna find out the truth 2 🤭 pic.twitter.com/TsNjCmUhQz — Richard M Masliah B, Sc. LLL. LLB. (@Richard4m) February 3, 2025

Warren is elevating faceless, unelected bureaucrats over Trump’s agent who is working in his name and under his authority.

Who elected ANY of the nameless, faceless, unaccountable federal bureaucrats who already exert an outsized and unconstitutional influence on all of our daily lives? — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 2, 2025

No one elected the people who ran US Aid either pic.twitter.com/B9bOQ8HJ4s — VK (@vjeannek) February 2, 2025

No one elected all these bureaucrats to throw away billions of dollars.



How much exactly are you getting in kickbacks? — let's connect some dots (@connectdotslove) February 2, 2025

What I didn't vote for was a bunch of unelected bureaucrats to steal billions of dollars for insane, corrupt projects for decades.



Sit down. — WA girl 4 Trump (@jess7719) February 3, 2025

Warren is scared. Trump is unraveling and ending decades of entrenched government corruption. Trump was never a threat to democracy but he is the slayer of bureaucracy. Musk got Trump's vote to help him carry out that mission.