Super Bowl Scare: Chuck Schumer Tries to Turn Americans Against Trump with Costly...
Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with Preside...
Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen...
Jonathan Turley: Time to Derail NPR’s Gravy Train Since It No Longer Tracks...
VIP
The Democrats' Death Cult and Their Lies About 'Choice'
Good Luck, Democrats! Here's a Reminder New DNC Vice Chair Hogg Was Once...
'Sick of Being Taken Advantage of': J.D. Vance Brings the THUNDER Down on...
Here We Go! Lindsey Graham Tells Fox News He's a YES on Gabbard,...
French OB-GYN Suspended for Five Months After Teaching 'Trans Woman' Basic Biology
'BUT MUH NORMS!!' The LA Times Faceplants With SCARY Claim That Trump Is...
The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Want to Educate White Men Can't Answer...
Cato Institute Warns: 'Tariffs Could Hike Food Prices and Cut Variety'
Math Is Hard: Lefty Author Thinks 43 Pounds of Fentanyl Crossing Canadian Border...
Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso Puts First Two Weeks of Trump Admin in...

Elizabeth Warren Mad Musk Got Trump's Vote to Go After the Faceless Unelected Bureaucrats She Loves

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:58 AM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, like several of her Democrat Party colleagues, is freaking out that Elon Musk and DOGE are shutting down government funding and uncovering corruption in agencies full of unelected bureaucrats. She claims no one elected Elon Musk. That’s not entirely true.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Americans voted for President Donald Trump. What he is currently doing to the federal government is exactly what he ran on. Posters tell it like it is.

Trump’s support of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was presented to voters during the 2024 presidential campaign. No matter what Warren thinks about Musk, American voters elected Trump with the full knowledge Musk would lead DOGE. Commenters hammer this fact home.

Recommended

Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Scared
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Warren is elevating faceless, unelected bureaucrats over Trump’s agent who is working in his name and under his authority.

Advertisement

Warren is scared. Trump is unraveling and ending decades of entrenched government corruption. Trump was never a threat to democracy but he is the slayer of bureaucracy. Musk got Trump's vote to help him carry out that mission.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION ELIZABETH WARREN ELON MUSK LIAR SENATOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Scared
Warren Squire
Jonathan Turley: Time to Derail NPR’s Gravy Train Since It No Longer Tracks with Most Americans
Warren Squire
LEAKED Email Shows John Brennan and Other 50 Intelligence Agents Were Even MORE Corrupt Than We Thought
Sam J.
Northern Negotiations: NATO Secretary Says Denmark Should Start Deliberations with President Trump
Warren Squire
WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA
Amy Curtis
The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Want to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gutting the Government: Musk and DOGE’s Treasury Access Has Dems and MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Scared Warren Squire
Advertisement