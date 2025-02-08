John Bolton Says That DOGE Cuts Are Hurting 'Long-Term American Interests'

DOGE Team Targeted: Elon Musk Responds to Arrest Threats from Kara Swisher and...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on February 08, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton has already been hit with cuts to government spending. On the day after the inauguration, he learned that the country wasn't going to be paying for him to have a private security detail, despite threats from Iran. This wasn't even a DOGE decision … this came straight from President Trump himself, who also pulled Anthony Fauci's security.

Bolton has been anti-Trump for a while now — Jennifer Rubin of The Contrarian (this editor had to take a minute to remember the name of her new media venture) said back in 2023 that Bolton should run for president, as he'd "eviscerate" Donald Trump. And we all know how good Rubin's instincts are.

The Hill reports that Bolton, along with many others, say that DOGE cuts will hurt long-term American interests.

Filip Timotija reports:

Bolton said the “culture of bureaucracy” will resist and that is why, in his view, it is paramount to have enforcers capable of properly responding. 

“The question is, do you have people capable of leading the bureaucracy, of kicking the bureaucracy in the butt when it needs to happen, or you just have a bunch of guys taking names off buildings and putting people on administrative leave,” Bolton said on Friday, referencing DOGE’s focus on U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). 

“You can do it that way, but you’re you’re harming long term American interests properly understood,” he added.

The answer is no, we didn't have people capable of kicking the bureaucracy in the butt when it needed to happen. We do now.

The Hill didn't provide specific examples of exactly how DOGE's cuts would harm long-term American interests.

The nation's debt is over $36 trillion. That doesn't serve America's long-term interests either.

***

