On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John Bolton

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on January 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats today by refusing to spend taxpayer dollars on personal security for two multi-millionaires. Trump said Dr. Anthony Fauci and former U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, will have to start paying for their own security teams from here on out.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

Many posters feel that even if Fauci deserves taxpayer-funded security because of his high-profile time in government, he lost that privilege when the accepted a pardon from former President Joe Biden.

Several posters think it’s ridiculous cash-strapped taxpayers are funding security at such an enormous cost when Fauci and Bolton can simply hire guards with their own millions.

Yes, it’s quite something to see ‘journalists’ deeply worried over the safety of corrupt millionaires when they never show this level of concern over average Americans.

One poster balks at the premise Trump’s responsible for either man’s safety, especially when they have the financial means to protect themselves.

This is a brilliant idea! Instead of bringing the security to Fauci, we can bring Fauci to the security. In the end, the whole world would be a much safer place.

