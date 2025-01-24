On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John Bolton

President Donald Trump upset ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats today by refusing to spend taxpayer dollars on personal security for two multi-millionaires. Trump said Dr. Anthony Fauci and former U.S. National Security Advisor, John Bolton, will have to start paying for their own security teams from here on out.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

Trump responds to a question about him yanking the security details of Anthony Fauci and John Bolton:



"Would you feel partially responsible if something were to happen to Dr. Fauci or John Bolton?"



"No. They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security team." pic.twitter.com/DyhQtQNoUc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 24, 2025

Many posters feel that even if Fauci deserves taxpayer-funded security because of his high-profile time in government, he lost that privilege when the accepted a pardon from former President Joe Biden.

Fauci and the rest admitted guilt by accepting Biden's pardon and should be treated accordingly. They can pay for their own security details. — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) January 24, 2025

If you’ve been granted a pardon, taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for your pensions, security details, or other benefits.



Why should people who’ve skirted consequences get cushy retirements and taxpayer-funded protection while everyday citizens are struggling to make ends… — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 24, 2025

Several posters think it’s ridiculous cash-strapped taxpayers are funding security at such an enormous cost when Fauci and Bolton can simply hire guards with their own millions.

Fauci's security detail is costing American taxpayers $15 million a year.



Anthony Fauci pocketed $2M during pandemic, bringing his and wife's net worth to $11M.



He can afford his own security!! — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 24, 2025

I have never seen any reporter in the US Media or any Democrat worry as MUCH about American citizens safety as they are worried the Bolton Fauci etc MILLIONAIRES who worked for Gov't.

It's as if Gov't workers are "sacred" & the people they were supposed to serve are SERFS. 🤬 — ScrollingTheUnsacred (@AfterDay3773117) January 24, 2025

What’s most shocking is the apparent complete acceptance of we the people having to foot the bill for this stuff in perpetuity. — Skeptology 101 (@Skeptologist) January 24, 2025

Totally agree! These high earners can definitely handle their own security costs. No need for taxpayers to foot the bill! — Jabo Speaks: News & Views (@JaboMaga) January 24, 2025

Yes, it’s quite something to see ‘journalists’ deeply worried over the safety of corrupt millionaires when they never show this level of concern over average Americans.

One poster balks at the premise Trump’s responsible for either man’s safety, especially when they have the financial means to protect themselves.

He's not responsible even if something happens — David Patrick🇺🇲 (@KingDave956) January 24, 2025

His survival is not a concern, let alone the fiscal aspect. — Steve Harriman (@Harrimanish) January 24, 2025

The only federal security Fauci should receive is housing in a federal maximum-security prison. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) January 24, 2025

This is a brilliant idea! Instead of bringing the security to Fauci, we can bring Fauci to the security. In the end, the whole world would be a much safer place.