Trump Pulls the Plug on John Bolton's Security: 'No More Protection'

President Trump has removed the Security Detail of John Bolton as of today at noon. Bolton was advised he would lose his security last night at 11:30 pm. Bolton claims there is a threat on his life from Iran.

News: BOLTON, in phone interview with me, says Secret Service called him at 11:30pm last night to say his protective detail ended today. It ended at noon. He said threat from Iran on his life and lives of other Americans continues nonetheless. — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 21, 2025

"About 11:30 last night," Bolton told me, he got a phone call from the U.S. Secret Service. "It was a call from the Secret Service, who said, in substance, that president decided to terminate the protection tomorrow at noon."



"I said, 'Thanks.' What else could I say."



He… — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 21, 2025

Welp, not much more to say than that. Trump had previously pulled his security clearance.

Trump didn’t just nuke the security clearances of every corrupt intel agent who signed the fraudulent Hunter Biden laptop letter.



He also specifically eliminated John Bolton’s security clearance. pic.twitter.com/fBo7hfezgq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 21, 2025

Trump was very specific.

🚨President Trump on John Bolton who he stripped of his Secret Service detail earlier today:



"That was enough time.. I thought he was a very dumb person... He was a warmonger... one of those guys… a stupid guy."

pic.twitter.com/OkPhjBKIUO — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 21, 2025

It seems Trump is not a fan.

So glad Bolton lost his security clearance and his ridiculous, completely unjustified Secret Service protection. And proof why Trump is the GOAT: pic.twitter.com/fn4Zigts37 — B.Y. 🇺🇸 (@BYLuvJedi) January 21, 2025

This is a mistake.



If something happens to Bolton, it'll be on Trump's head.



And I don't even like Bolton... But we protect Americans from Iranians no matter what. https://t.co/En2gHS8eS2 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) January 21, 2025

Not surprisingly, thisaaaaaaaa as mixed reviews.

If guys like John Bolton did consulting work after they left the Trump administration that put them in the crosshairs of nations like Iran, why the hell should the American taxpayer foot the bill for security problems they caused themselves while in the private sector? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 21, 2025

They can use some of that fat consulting cash.

John Bolton, a private citizen, should pay for his own security. Trump has made the right choice. Jack Smith must also stop bleeding taxpayers. He can take care of himself! Fauci, too. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 21, 2025

He'll have to get used to being a regular schmegular person again who pays all their own bills.

Well President Trump doesn’t think you should have security clearance or a security detail John Bolton. FAFO! pic.twitter.com/B9dq1G425c — The Austin Conservative 🇺🇸🤘 (@atx_republican) January 21, 2025

Bolton should have held his tongue if he wanted lifetime help with his security expenses. That was a dumb move.

John Bolton has made enough money selling out America to our enemies and betraying Trump and the Republican Party to easily afford to pay for a private security detail.



His security is not the American taxpayer’s responsibility. https://t.co/bRO1JAX8mR — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) January 21, 2025

It's time to fork out money for his own expenses. Fly out of the nest, little birdie.