Trump Pulls the Plug on John Bolton's Security: 'No More Protection'

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

President Trump has removed the Security Detail of John Bolton as of today at noon. Bolton was advised he would lose his security last night at 11:30 pm. Bolton claims there is a threat on his life from Iran. 

Welp, not much more to say than that. Trump had previously pulled his security clearance.

Trump was very specific.

It seems Trump is not a fan.

Not surprisingly, thisaaaaaaaa as mixed reviews. 

They can use some of that fat consulting cash. 

He'll have to get used to being a regular schmegular person again who pays all their own bills.

Bolton should have held his tongue if he wanted lifetime help with his security expenses. That was a dumb move.

It's time to fork out money for his own expenses. Fly out of the nest, little birdie.

Tags: SECURITY SECURITY CLEARANCE TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

