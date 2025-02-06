Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB Nominee

Sen. Chris Murphy has been very vocal since the election, but only because he knows he and his colleagues are all that stand between democracy and totalitarianism. He posted the other day his promise of "no complicity" and "fierce opposition." It's nice that Murphy has finally moved on from two weeks of jabbering about Elon Musk's "Nazi salute" on Inauguration Day. Now the bogeyman is Russel Vought, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget. You see, Vought was one of many, many contributors to the 900-page Project 2025, which we were assured would grant Trump limitless power.
The Senate Democrats decided to stage a fruitless 30-hour filibuster to delay his confirmation, and Murphy was there on the front lines, taking the 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. shift. He even posted a can of Red Bull energy drink. There was some bull all right.
After taking the 2-5am shift on the Senate floor last night for our overnight protest, got 2 hours of crappy sleep on my office couch and right back at it today.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2025
We don’t rest. Keep going. Democracy on the line. pic.twitter.com/4zOXWmxZVx
So, how'd it go?
Just finished 3 hours of speaking on the floor - I took the 2-5am shift in Democrats’ effort to hold the floor all night in protest over OMB nominee Russel Vought.— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 6, 2025
My voice is shot but I’m going on IG live right now at @senchrismurphy to talk about why tonight is important.
You wasted your time.— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 6, 2025
All you all are doing is branding yourselves as obstructionists with no solutions, no original ideas, no message.
Your Party is going the way of the Whigs if you don't get your act together.
Nobody cares.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2025
February 6, 2025
No one cares, you’re a loser.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 6, 2025
November 5th ring a bell?
You realize this changes nothing.— Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) February 6, 2025
I was told we had to eliminate the filibuster to save democracy.— Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) February 6, 2025
Still think so?
February 6, 2025
February 6, 2025
What a waste of time.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 6, 2025
Typical democrat.
We had an election and you lost. That was Democracy in action.— Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) February 6, 2025
The “democracy is on the line” thing is getting really old.— Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) February 6, 2025
You lost the election
Nothing happened to democracy
There's some mass formation psychosis going on among the Democrats in Congress. Trump is proceeding along with his agenda, and Democrats find themselves pro-government waste and corruption.
