Sen. Chris Murphy Shows Off Red Bull Can After 30-Hour Filibuster Against OMB Nominee

Brett T.  |  11:30 PM on February 06, 2025
Sen. Chris Murphy has been very vocal since the election, but only because he knows he and his colleagues are all that stand between democracy and totalitarianism. He posted the other day his promise of "no complicity" and "fierce opposition." It's nice that Murphy has finally moved on from two weeks of jabbering about Elon Musk's "Nazi salute" on Inauguration Day. Now the bogeyman is Russel Vought, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget. You see, Vought was one of many, many contributors to the 900-page Project 2025, which we were assured would grant Trump limitless power.

The Senate Democrats decided to stage a fruitless 30-hour filibuster to delay his confirmation, and Murphy was there on the front lines, taking the 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. shift. He even posted a can of Red Bull energy drink. There was some bull all right.

So, how'd it go?

There's some mass formation psychosis going on among the Democrats in Congress. Trump is proceeding along with his agenda, and Democrats find themselves pro-government waste and corruption.

***

