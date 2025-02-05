Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH
The Associated Press Has Been Receiving Millions From the Government

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on February 05, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter called it "a symbolic stick-it-to-the-media gesture" when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the "more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to POLITICO … will no longer be happening." 

As we mentioned in that piece, POLITICO is not alone in receiving subsidies from the government. Also on the gravy train were Reuters and the Associated Press.

DOGE is on it:

Who knows how many media outlets the U.S. taxpayer has been subsidizing? All for biased news coverage.

