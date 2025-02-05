The Associated Press Has Been Receiving Millions From the Government

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter called it "a symbolic stick-it-to-the-media gesture" when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the "more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to POLITICO … will no longer be happening."
As we mentioned in that piece, POLITICO is not alone in receiving subsidies from the government. Also on the gravy train were Reuters and the Associated Press.
It's not just Politico. The Associated Press has been raking in millions of dollars in government money for years.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025
The AP's bias also makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/RrH5JPykvY
No wonder these media companies don't act like they are beholden to the American people, let alone obligated to report the truth or hold the U.S. government accountable.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025
They're getting millions of government dollars in subscription and media contracts. Makes sense.
Busted!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025
Just when you thought you couldn't hate the MSM more— Jack (@jackunheard) February 5, 2025
There needs to be immediate restitution— LAD (@LoriDeitzRN) February 5, 2025
The bias of the AP is so evident after receiving millions from the government that it seems like an investment in propaganda.— Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 5, 2025
AP is troubling.— Theresa R (@SeattleMamaT) February 5, 2025
Every news organization in America has a programming director that goes to AP website several times a day to collect the latest news.
This is complete and utter corruption!
Not just a waste, but they’ve essentially been getting paid by Democrats to feed the American people endless lies, misinformation and propaganda.— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 5, 2025
If you’re wondering why the media always gave the Biden admin a pass, deflected, ran cover for and loves democrats, this is why.
Shocking but not unbelievable. Those Dems are screaming way too loud for this to be fake. And I'm sure @elonmusk is still only uncovering the tip of the iceberg.— Who Dares Wins (@Scorpio52625) February 5, 2025
Why are we as a country using taxpayer money to pay for the @AP ? Outrageous policy.— Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 5, 2025
Now you see how we as a country are paying for biased news coverage.
DOGE is on it:
Not for long.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025
This is obviously a huge waste of taxpayer money! https://t.co/7wJ8p4V603
Wow this is such massive fraud!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025
Imagine the competitive advantage your platform X would have if you never worried about advertising revenue because you had government backing.— PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) February 5, 2025
Finally, something is being done about it. For years independent researchers knew this was going on but nothing was ever being done about it, and people we tried explaining this to had a hard time believing this.— America_MUST_Unite | #iStandWithTrump (@KaneraChad) February 5, 2025
Believe it now?
Time to wake up.
Great! We need a media whose reporters are beholden to the American people not to government contracts— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025
Who knows how many media outlets the U.S. taxpayer has been subsidizing? All for biased news coverage.
***
