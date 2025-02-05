The Associated Press Has Been Receiving Millions From the Government

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter called it "a symbolic stick-it-to-the-media gesture" when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that the "more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to POLITICO … will no longer be happening."

As we mentioned in that piece, POLITICO is not alone in receiving subsidies from the government. Also on the gravy train were Reuters and the Associated Press.

It's not just Politico. The Associated Press has been raking in millions of dollars in government money for years.



The AP's bias also makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/RrH5JPykvY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025

No wonder these media companies don't act like they are beholden to the American people, let alone obligated to report the truth or hold the U.S. government accountable.



They're getting millions of government dollars in subscription and media contracts. Makes sense. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025

Busted! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

Just when you thought you couldn't hate the MSM more — Jack (@jackunheard) February 5, 2025

There needs to be immediate restitution — LAD (@LoriDeitzRN) February 5, 2025

The bias of the AP is so evident after receiving millions from the government that it seems like an investment in propaganda. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 5, 2025

AP is troubling.



Every news organization in America has a programming director that goes to AP website several times a day to collect the latest news.



This is complete and utter corruption! — Theresa R (@SeattleMamaT) February 5, 2025

Not just a waste, but they’ve essentially been getting paid by Democrats to feed the American people endless lies, misinformation and propaganda.



If you’re wondering why the media always gave the Biden admin a pass, deflected, ran cover for and loves democrats, this is why. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 5, 2025

Shocking but not unbelievable. Those Dems are screaming way too loud for this to be fake. And I'm sure @elonmusk is still only uncovering the tip of the iceberg. — Who Dares Wins (@Scorpio52625) February 5, 2025

Why are we as a country using taxpayer money to pay for the @AP ? Outrageous policy.



Now you see how we as a country are paying for biased news coverage. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 5, 2025

DOGE is on it:

Not for long.



This is obviously a huge waste of taxpayer money! https://t.co/7wJ8p4V603 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

Wow this is such massive fraud! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

Imagine the competitive advantage your platform X would have if you never worried about advertising revenue because you had government backing. — PhilsGoodman 🇺🇸 (@MuhHeidigger) February 5, 2025

Finally, something is being done about it. For years independent researchers knew this was going on but nothing was ever being done about it, and people we tried explaining this to had a hard time believing this.

Believe it now?

Time to wake up. — America_MUST_Unite | #iStandWithTrump (@KaneraChad) February 5, 2025

Great! We need a media whose reporters are beholden to the American people not to government contracts — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025

Who knows how many media outlets the U.S. taxpayer has been subsidizing? All for biased news coverage.

