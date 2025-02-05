Brian Stelter: Trump Cutting Off Millions in Journo Bucks a 'Symbolic Stick It to the Media' Gesture

The more the Trump administration and DOGE dig into the kinds of wasteful spending that has been going on for a long time in the U.S. government, the more is being uncovered. You can tell that Trump, Musk and others are directly over the target based on the number of Democrats who are having fits about it.

Here's an example involving Politico of where some USAID money has ended up, along with the interesting timing of it all:

"Notice when Politico started receiving bulk payoffs from the federal govt. The money started flowing to Politico in 2015. The same year Trump descended that golden escalator. Then, the payoffs skyrocketed under Biden."



Great point by @Liz_Wheeler https://t.co/T89PKHRGhZ pic.twitter.com/j4asKtFjPq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 5, 2025

Today, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that taxpayer money ending up in the hands of some media outlets is coming to an end:

.@PressSec on Legacy Media outlets receiving funding from USAID:



"The more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to @politico... will no longer be happening. The @DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now." pic.twitter.com/wjvSWWr1kA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

Media reporter Brian Stelter had this to say about what's been learned:

A symbolic stick-it-to-the-media gesture https://t.co/p50FO2WIOG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 5, 2025

"Symbolic," eh? Well, it's symbolic of something, but not what the people who will run cover for Democrats and the media would like everybody to believe.

Someone symbolically send me $8 million. https://t.co/ie1wagHP4K — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 5, 2025

CNN propagandist and Democrat activist says ending massive taxpayer subsidies to left-wing media outlet Politico is a "symbolic" gesture. I would love $32 million of "symbolism" to fund real reporting at @FDRLST! https://t.co/E1HsrHuS5K — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 5, 2025

So would all of Townhall Media's properties including Twitchy, but that of course didn't happen because we never carried water for the people in the government who were handing out the money.

Care to justify the government subsidizing an allegedly independent news outlet, Brian?



Also maybe the issue of Politico never revealing this arrangement? Feels rather scandalous, do you agree? https://t.co/KdT1CNUlqR — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 5, 2025

The "media reporter" might not care to ask questions that are so probing.

No Brian, my tax dollars don’t need to be subsidizing Politico — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 5, 2025

I suppose $8 million is chump change to grifters on the take



Embarrassing even for YOU, Tater



Have you no shame?? https://t.co/VUOlBWewz7 — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) February 5, 2025

And that $8 million is just what we know about at this point. All this is going to get a lot more disgusting the more we learn.

8 million dollars annually is quite the grift, tater — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 5, 2025

That's the real story, but the lack of curiosity over how it was allowed to happen will be obvious from people who fancy themselves to be "journalists."