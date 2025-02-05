Brian Stelter: Trump Cutting Off Millions in Journo Bucks a 'Symbolic Stick It to the Media' Gesture

YIKES: FCC Releases Full Video and Transcript of Kamala Harris' Pre-Election '60 Minutes'...
Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on February 05, 2025
AngieArtist

The more the Trump administration and DOGE dig into the kinds of wasteful spending that has been going on for a long time in the U.S. government, the more is being uncovered. You can tell that Trump, Musk and others are directly over the target based on the number of Democrats who are having fits about it. 

Here's an example involving Politico of where some USAID money has ended up, along with the interesting timing of it all:

Today, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that taxpayer money ending up in the hands of some media outlets is coming to an end:

Media reporter Brian Stelter had this to say about what's been learned:

"Symbolic," eh? Well, it's symbolic of something, but not what the people who will run cover for Democrats and the media would like everybody to believe. 

So would all of Townhall Media's properties including Twitchy, but that of course didn't happen because we never carried water for the people in the government who were handing out the money.

The "media reporter" might not care to ask questions that are so probing.

And that $8 million is just what we know about at this point. All this is going to get a lot more disgusting the more we learn.

That's the real story, but the lack of curiosity over how it was allowed to happen will be obvious from people who fancy themselves to be "journalists." 

