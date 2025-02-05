Commie Millionaire Bernie Sanders Attacks Elon Musk's Wealth, Trips Over His THREE HOUSES...
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Just Delivered a Costly Message That Politico and Other Media Outlets Will NOT Like

Doug P.  |  2:47 PM on February 05, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

As we told you earlier, Democrats are having more fits simply because the Trump administration, with help from Elon Musk's DOGE, have been exposing where taxpayer dollars have been spent via USAID and elsewhere.

The Dems say USAID is crucial to national security and global stability, but as it turns out the organization has in fact been largely important to Democrat security and stability. It's looking like millions and millions of taxpayer dollars have been sent via USAID and government agencies to select media outlets, including Politico, the New York Times and others in the form of purchasing subscriptions for gov't employees:

Nothing to see here, just U.S. government agencies handing out taxpayer money to media outlets that report on the government.

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt went to the White House briefing room today to remind some media outlets that this particular gravy train is over:

"The more than 8 million taxpayer dollars that have gone to essentially subsidizing subscriptions to @politico ... will no longer be happening. The @DOGE team is working on canceling those payments now."

At least now we know why one of the co-founders of Politico was so troubled by DOGE's efforts:

That makes even MORE sense now.

Perhaps not coincidentally Politico's staffers were reportedly paid late:

Politico staffers received their bi-weekly direct deposits late this week, irking staffers who believe Elon Musk’s crackdown on government spending played a role in the late payment. 

Politico has received at least $8.2 million from the U.S. government in recent years, with $44,000 of that coming from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), according to USAspending.gov. Musk, the world’s richest man now in charge of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has announced plans to cut funding for USAID.

Where will losing all this USAID money lead for the affected media outlets? Stay tuned. 

