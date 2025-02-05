Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH
Sen. Chris Murphy Promises 'No Complicity' and 'Fierce Opposition'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 05, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Sen. Chris Murphy's strategy is to cry wolf as loudly as possible to get attention. As we reported, he was on CNN the other night still insisting to Jake Tapper that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute on Inauguration Day. Murphy also joined in the shouting Tuesday evening as the Democrats held a "Nobody Elected Musk" rally in front of the U.S. Treasury. This was the rally where Rep. Ayanna Pressley called Musk a "Nazi nepo baby" and godless billionaire. Murphy didn't go quite that far, but he did make a spectacle of himself. Musk and his team looking into waste and corruption has really hit a nerve with these Democrats.

Murphy's tantrum continued into Wednesday when he posted that he would not vote for any of President Donald Trump's nominees, not that he was going to anyway, "while this constitutional crisis persists and deepens. "

"Ridiculous drama queen clown" is the perfect description of Murphy. He seems to be lobbying to be the head of the resistance, even though there's nothing he can do but sit back and watch President Trump continue to rack up the wins.

