Sen. Chris Murphy Promises 'No Complicity' and 'Fierce Opposition'

Sen. Chris Murphy's strategy is to cry wolf as loudly as possible to get attention. As we reported, he was on CNN the other night still insisting to Jake Tapper that Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute on Inauguration Day. Murphy also joined in the shouting Tuesday evening as the Democrats held a "Nobody Elected Musk" rally in front of the U.S. Treasury. This was the rally where Rep. Ayanna Pressley called Musk a "Nazi nepo baby" and godless billionaire. Murphy didn't go quite that far, but he did make a spectacle of himself. Musk and his team looking into waste and corruption has really hit a nerve with these Democrats.

Advertisement

Chris Murphy: "We don't pledge allegiance to the creepy 22 year olds working for Elon Musk. We pledge allegiance to the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/c5HVRWsOZQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2025

All they can do is scream and cry! Let them make a fool of themselves. — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) February 5, 2025

Who knew accountability, transparency and reconciliation would be such an issue for Democrats? Bizarre since that is literally our tax money. From our hard work. We have every right to know where those dollars are allocated and spent. — Mary Studebaker 🟦 (@marymporte) February 5, 2025

Why does this man hate 22 year olds and cutting waste and corruption? — Randy Kirk (@RandyWKirk1) February 5, 2025

Creepy is this dude's middle name — 🇺🇲Salty Texan (@texan_maga) February 5, 2025

Murphy's tantrum continued into Wednesday when he posted that he would not vote for any of President Donald Trump's nominees, not that he was going to anyway, "while this constitutional crisis persists and deepens. "

To me, it's simple.



I'm not going to vote for or expedite a single Trump nominee while this constitutional crisis persists and deepens.



That's just a component of real opposition, but it has to be the starting point.



No complicity. Fierce opposition. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 5, 2025

You can't stop it — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) February 5, 2025

But you weren't gonna do that anyway — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 5, 2025

Are you trying to blackmail us into letting corruption to continue?



Thats really your plan? 🤡 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 5, 2025

You created it. You did NOTHING to stop the waste from these agencies. Someone comes in and wants to clean it up and you get upset. WHAT ARE YOU HIDING — Anthony (@AFMIII007) February 5, 2025

No problem, your vote is meaningless anyway.



And you were going to vote against them before they found your holy grail of money laundering operation.



Irrelevant #zelena — Turn🇺🇸Massachusetts 🇺🇸RED (@Cfojs) February 5, 2025

Refusing to confirm nominees isn’t “opposition,” it’s just throwing a tantrum. No wonder people are tired of career politicians. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 5, 2025

You never vote yes anyway. Just virtual signaling pic.twitter.com/IqWG6UA95K — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) February 5, 2025

You’re not smart — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 5, 2025

Were you going to vote for a single @realDonaldTrump nominee a week ago? — Roxanne Hoge (@RoxanneHoge) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

Like you were going to before this. You ridiculous drama queen clown — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 5, 2025

"Ridiculous drama queen clown" is the perfect description of Murphy. He seems to be lobbying to be the head of the resistance, even though there's nothing he can do but sit back and watch President Trump continue to rack up the wins.

***