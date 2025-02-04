Going to Heil: ‘Salute Truther’ Chris Murphy Shows Defeated Dems Have Nothing to Stop Musk and DOGE

Chuck Todd Says Elon Musk is Un-American for Destroying the ‘Trusted Information Ecosystem...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It’s been two weeks since Inauguration Day and ‘Salute Truther’ Senator Chris Murphy can’t stop calling Elon Musk a Nazi. The Connecticut Democrat is still insisting Musk gave the ‘Seig Heil’ salute when he was thanking a crowd from his heart. It’s further proof the Dem Party has absolutely nothing of substance to offer the American people.

Here’s Murphy on CNN. (WATCH)

This messaging does not resonate with voters but Democrats have nothing new to put forward.

Murphy and his fellow Democrats are desperately trying to demonize Musk because his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is uncovering Dem corruption at USAID. Commenters recognize this.

Murphy can scream all he wants but the public is learning that millions and possibly billions of Americans’ tax dollars are being funneled through USAID to Dem pet projects and causes all over the globe.

Musk can sue but it’s hard to prove defamation when one is a public figure.

We want Murphy to rant. The more he speaks the more voters he repels. Let Murphy and his Dems have their Elon Derangement Syndrome.

We’re two weeks in. Dems are in disarray. Legacy media is defanged and defeated, and Trump and the Republicans are the common sense party. If you think it’s bad for the Dems and their legacy media buds now you haven’t seen anything yet.

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY CNN DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAIL HITLER

