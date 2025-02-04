Going to Heil: ‘Salute Truther’ Chris Murphy Shows Defeated Dems Have Nothing to Stop Musk and DOGE

It’s been two weeks since Inauguration Day and ‘Salute Truther’ Senator Chris Murphy can’t stop calling Elon Musk a Nazi. The Connecticut Democrat is still insisting Musk gave the ‘Seig Heil’ salute when he was thanking a crowd from his heart. It’s further proof the Dem Party has absolutely nothing of substance to offer the American people.

Here’s Murphy on CNN. (WATCH)

He just won’t stop: In trying to attack Elon and Trump, Sen Chris Murphy, perhaps the most deranged Democrat in the Senate, is still rolling with the Salute Hoax:



“He did the heil H*tler salute on inauguration day."



Jake Tapper, recently at the center of CNN losing a massive… pic.twitter.com/g2YWqzi0UE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

They’re desperately trying to stop Elon and this is all they’ve got. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) February 3, 2025

they have learned nothing, that is more clear every day. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

This messaging does not resonate with voters but Democrats have nothing new to put forward.

Murphy and his fellow Democrats are desperately trying to demonize Musk because his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is uncovering Dem corruption at USAID. Commenters recognize this.

The people like Chris Murphy continue to scream.



It's almost like they don't want all of the waste and fraud to be revealed.



I can think of only one reason they wouldn't want that to happen. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) February 3, 2025

destroying USAID has hit a nerve. The screeching is next level. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

This is all I see. pic.twitter.com/RoumAOb3vN — Willie Brown (@WillieBrown34) y February 3, 2025

Murphy can scream all he wants but the public is learning that millions and possibly billions of Americans’ tax dollars are being funneled through USAID to Dem pet projects and causes all over the globe.

well.. he is exposing he is VERY corrupt and fighting for his life right now. stealing tax payor$$ is not ok. he doesn't think he will go to prison. I say not only the US goes after him... but also @elonmusk for defamation! @elonmusk @POTUS — pebbles (@jbamban) February 3, 2025

I really wish Elon would sue this deranged clown. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

Musk can sue but it’s hard to prove defamation when one is a public figure.

We want Murphy to rant. The more he speaks the more voters he repels. Let Murphy and his Dems have their Elon Derangement Syndrome.

The level of Elon DS going around right now is absolutely wild, it has completely broken these people. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) February 3, 2025

EDS has rivaled TDS as the number one cause of leftist brokenbrain — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

They have truly hit rock bottom — Renee MAGA girl in California. (@RDobihal) February 3, 2025

Not sure they’re there yet. It’s only week 2! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 3, 2025

We’re two weeks in. Dems are in disarray. Legacy media is defanged and defeated, and Trump and the Republicans are the common sense party. If you think it’s bad for the Dems and their legacy media buds now you haven’t seen anything yet.