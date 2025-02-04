Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls Elon Musk a 'Nazi Nepo Baby' and Godless Billionaire

Sen. Joni Ernst Announces Audit the IRS Act
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

While President Donald Trump just keeps on winning, the focus of Democrats and the anti-Trumpers has turned to Elon Musk, who, as part of DOGE, is exposing the corruption in USAID and elsewhere in the government. Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren scream that no one elected Elon Musk, and that's true; we elected Trump partly because he campaigned with Musk on the idea of making DOGE a real thing. This is what the people wanted, despite Warren's screaming:

No one elected NGO members or FBI officials or any of the bureaucrats at the IRS and Office of Personnel Management.

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley took the microphone and called Musk a "Nazi nepo baby." The best part is that Musk lets all of this slide like water off a duck's back. He's doing his job uncovering corruption and nothing is stopping him.

Tell us what you really think. Here's video, but we'd advise you not to play it. It's just screeching sounds.

We'd love to see her get sued for defamation, but that's tough when you're dealing with a public figure. As far a Musk being a Nazi:

It all performative outrage all the time.

Nah, he'll just quote-tweet this with a laughing emoji.

***

