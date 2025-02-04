Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls Elon Musk a 'Nazi Nepo Baby' and Godless Billionaire

While President Donald Trump just keeps on winning, the focus of Democrats and the anti-Trumpers has turned to Elon Musk, who, as part of DOGE, is exposing the corruption in USAID and elsewhere in the government. Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren scream that no one elected Elon Musk, and that's true; we elected Trump partly because he campaigned with Musk on the idea of making DOGE a real thing. This is what the people wanted, despite Warren's screaming:

Democrats are literally just screaming about @elonmusk now.



This is the resistance. pic.twitter.com/9PUevWQuir — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 4, 2025

Poor Liz. The gravy train is over. She’s hasn’t been this mad since the press asked her about “Pocahontas”. — EFHutton (parody) (@EFHutton123) February 4, 2025

No one elected NGO members to shell out tax monies — Bark at the MOON (@brutus1177) February 4, 2025

No one elected NGO members or FBI officials or any of the bureaucrats at the IRS and Office of Personnel Management.

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley took the microphone and called Musk a "Nazi nepo baby." The best part is that Musk lets all of this slide like water off a duck's back. He's doing his job uncovering corruption and nothing is stopping him.

“Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby, a godless lawless billionaire. This is America, this is not your trashy cyber truck” - @AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/ppAt9MqMme — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) February 4, 2025

Tell us what you really think. Here's video, but we'd advise you not to play it. It's just screeching sounds.

Rep Ayanna Pressley: “Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby!”



Completely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/OhXEteW9DK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2025





People have grown far too comfortable talking shit without fear of getting smacked in the mouth. I hope he sues her into oblivion. — Mazer Rackham (@TheUndertowCM) February 4, 2025

We'd love to see her get sued for defamation, but that's tough when you're dealing with a public figure. As far a Musk being a Nazi:

The same Elon that just met with Netanyahu? pic.twitter.com/gSXW30Z570 — Trump World (@Louaye1980) February 4, 2025

Surprising to no one, Ayanna is incapable of reasonable rhetoric or anything approaching a sober thought. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 4, 2025

It all performative outrage all the time.

This has to be the most DC-centric controversy to arise under either Trump era, normies in the middle of the country are happy that someone is stopping our money from being sent to randos around the world — dumbset (@dumbset) February 4, 2025

Getting called godless by a bunch of atheists and communists is chef's kiss. — Currysocks (@currysocks1264) February 4, 2025

Black Lex Luthor needs to clam down. — Duke Lacrosse (@DukeLaxBro81) February 4, 2025

Notice the "Arrest Musk" sign behind them. Trump has been in office 2 weeks and Democrats are already at the "Lock him up" stage. This is going to get ugly. https://t.co/MQ4pu6CYoF — John Sexton (@verumserum) February 4, 2025





Sue her into oblivion @elonmusk — MP (@MpPx111) February 4, 2025

Nah, he'll just quote-tweet this with a laughing emoji.

