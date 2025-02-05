AG Pam Bondi to Start ‘Weaponization Working Group’ to Investigate Trump Prosection

As Twitchy reported, Pam Bondi was confirmed by the Senate as Attorney General on Tuesday, and she was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday morning. Bondi has hit the ground running and has already named a number of initiatives to reform the Department of Justice. For one, she is directing the Justice Department to establish a "Weaponization Working Group" to look into the sort of lawfare that dogged President Trump during the campaign.

NEW: @CBSNews has learned AG Pam Bondi will sign memos directing the DOJ to start a "Weaponization Working Group" that will review the Trump prosecutions in NY by Alvin Bragg and Letitia James, and Jack Smith in FL and DC. Bondi will also end the moratorium on federal executions. — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) February 5, 2025

DEI programs at the DOJ will also be ended. — jake rosen (@JakeMRosen) February 5, 2025

Brooke Singman reports for Fox News:

Bondi is set to establish the "Weaponization Working Group," which will review the activities of all law enforcement agencies over the past four years to identify instances of "politicized justice." The working group’s first reviews will include prosecutions against Trump led by former Special Counsel Jack Smith; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud case against Trump and his family. The working group will also review any potential prosecutorial abuse regarding Jan. 6, 2021; the FBI’s targeting of Catholic Americans; the Justice Department’s targeting of parents at school board meetings; and abuses of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act.

Excellent. Attorney General Merrick Garland never disbanded his special task force on parents at school board meetings and vigorously used the FACT Act to put elderly women in prison for 11 years for praying outside an abortion clinic. But the best part will be seeing Alvin Bragg and Letitia James squirming.

Went straight to work!🥰🥰 — Valerie S Baker (@Valerie67271S) February 5, 2025

Yeah, she did.

This is coming fast🇺🇸 — Country of Fools (@CountryofFools) February 5, 2025

Wow. Just wow. — Erin Creagan (@ErinCreagan) February 5, 2025

The hammer of justice is about to fall so hard — Ethan2013 (@_ethan2013) February 5, 2025

Let's hope so.

I voted for this. — pulled pork taco (@pulledpork_taco) February 5, 2025

OH HELL YEAH 🔥🔥‼️🔥‼️🔥‼️🔥 Been waiting for this too long…..cant wait for a reckoning — KC (@AVAP4RED) February 5, 2025

A lot of whiners in the replies are saying that Bondi is just doing the dirty work for President Trump, going down his hit list and weaponizing the Justice Department herself. Which is fine with us.

