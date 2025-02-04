WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General

Here's some good news for Team Trump while the Democrats hold their hysterical "Jail Elon Musk" rally outside the Treasury. President Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has been confirmed by the Senate.
🚨BREAKING: Pam Bondi has OFFICIALLY been confirmed as the next United States Attorney General.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2025
Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/ABnVWijtuy
Pam Bondi:— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 5, 2025
CONFIRMED 🇺🇸
PAM BONDI CONFIRMED AS ATTORNEY GENERAL pic.twitter.com/pUUOTuxrGq— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025
54 : 46— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) February 5, 2025
Fetterman is the only Democrat voted for Bondi
Go Fetterman!
Now let her get to work!— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 5, 2025
That's a woman who looks like she's on a mission— TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) February 5, 2025
I love it
Congratulations to Pam Bondi on her confirmation as Attorney General of the U.S.! She will be amazing and she will bring justice! She will also fight off the deep state and drain the swamp!— Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 5, 2025
Here's hoping.
MAGA WINNING!— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025
@dbongino Congratulations to Pam Bondi on her confirmation as Attorney General A true champion of justice and a fierce defender of American values. She will undoubtedly serve our nation with integrity and honor. God bless America!— The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) February 5, 2025
Recommended
FINALLLY! This is gonna be a turning point for 🇺🇸 I can’t wait to see the investigations— Tyler Martin (@t_mart33) February 5, 2025
Outstanding 🇺🇸 What an upgrade.— Ryan Byrd (@byrdman220) February 5, 2025
BOOM: Pam Bondi has been confirmed as Attorney General of the United States by a vote of 54-46.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
To celebrate, here is Bondi destroying Democrat hack Adam Schiff. pic.twitter.com/JhxI0gWA3u
Let's start the investigations!
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member