WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General

Here's some good news for Team Trump while the Democrats hold their hysterical "Jail Elon Musk" rally outside the Treasury. President Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has been confirmed by the Senate.

🚨BREAKING: Pam Bondi has OFFICIALLY been confirmed as the next United States Attorney General.



Justice is coming. pic.twitter.com/ABnVWijtuy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2025

Pam Bondi:

CONFIRMED 🇺🇸 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 5, 2025

PAM BONDI CONFIRMED AS ATTORNEY GENERAL pic.twitter.com/pUUOTuxrGq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 5, 2025

54 : 46



Fetterman is the only Democrat voted for Bondi — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) February 5, 2025

Go Fetterman!

Now let her get to work! — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 5, 2025

That's a woman who looks like she's on a mission



I love it — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) February 5, 2025

Congratulations to Pam Bondi on her confirmation as Attorney General of the U.S.! She will be amazing and she will bring justice! She will also fight off the deep state and drain the swamp! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 5, 2025

Here's hoping.

MAGA WINNING! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

@dbongino Congratulations to Pam Bondi on her confirmation as Attorney General A true champion of justice and a fierce defender of American values. She will undoubtedly serve our nation with integrity and honor. God bless America! — The Scoop (@TheScoopUS) February 5, 2025

FINALLLY! This is gonna be a turning point for 🇺🇸 I can’t wait to see the investigations — Tyler Martin (@t_mart33) February 5, 2025

Outstanding 🇺🇸 What an upgrade. — Ryan Byrd (@byrdman220) February 5, 2025

BOOM: Pam Bondi has been confirmed as Attorney General of the United States by a vote of 54-46.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



To celebrate, here is Bondi destroying Democrat hack Adam Schiff. pic.twitter.com/JhxI0gWA3u — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2025





Let's start the investigations!

***