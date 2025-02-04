WINNING: Pam Bondi Confirmed as Next Attorney General

You Meant Biden, Right? Senator Patty Murray Engages in MASSIVE Projection About 'Corrupt'...
Brett T.  |  8:05 PM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Here's some good news for Team Trump while the Democrats hold their hysterical "Jail Elon Musk" rally outside the Treasury. President Donald Trump's nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has been confirmed by the Senate.

Go Fetterman!

Here's hoping.

Let's start the investigations!

