Promises Kept: Vice President JD Vance Visits East Palestine, Ohio

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Today is the second anniversary of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials. Asked if he was going to travel to East Palestine to survey the damage, President Joe Biden explained that he'd already done "a whole video" on Zoom. A reported reminded Biden of East Palestine in September of 2023, but Biden said he hadn't had the occasion to visit because "there's a lot going on."  At last, the White House announced that Biden would stop by in February of 2024. Biden dropped in on February 16, more than a year since the derailment of 38 cars carrying hazardous materials.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to East Palestine on February 23, 2023 — a day after former President Donald Trump visited the area.

So former president Donald Trump visited to survey the damage just short of a year before President Biden.

Vice President J.D. Vance traveled to East Palestine Monday on the second anniversary of the derailment. 

… two weeks into their administration, they’re already back there.

Promises made, promises kept!

No, the Trump administration didn't forget about East Palestine.

Joy Behar of "The View" implied that the people of East Palestine deserved the chemical spill for having voted for Trump — "Donald Trump, who reduces all safety."

Vance got a warmer welcome than Biden did when residents held up signs reading “TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE," “WE NEED TRUMP,” and “IMPEACH JOE!”

Not forgotten.

***

