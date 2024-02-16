East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit

Oof Girl, Calm Down. LGBTQNation Goes on EPIC Unhinged Rant Over Trans Students,...
Doug P.  |  5:30 PM on February 16, 2024
Twitchy

The Biden White House held off as long as possible when it came to President Biden visiting East Palestine, Ohio, and now it's abundantly clear why they didn't want to go after such a long time. 

However, Biden did head to that area of Ohio today, and let's just say to a large degree the East Palestine Welcome Wagon was rolled out in the most sarcastic way possible. 

None of this will be appearing in any "Reelect Biden" campaign ads this year.

You've heard of a "Friday document dump," and now we've seen a "Friday presidential visit dump":

The White House waited until a Friday afternoon to do this so long after the disaster for many reasons. In other words, they knew the kind of reception they'd be getting. 

Signs, signs, everywhere signs:

Biden's remarks while in East Palestine likely won't impress many in the area either:

It wouldn't have been a Biden event without the press being herded away:

What an embarrassment.

"We're not going home no matter what... but anyway, I'm going home now."

At least Biden didn't have any awkward moments this time. Wait, check that...

Odds are Biden will now head to Delaware for the weekend.

*** 

