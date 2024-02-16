East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style Visit

The Biden White House held off as long as possible when it came to President Biden visiting East Palestine, Ohio, and now it's abundantly clear why they didn't want to go after such a long time.

However, Biden did head to that area of Ohio today, and let's just say to a large degree the East Palestine Welcome Wagon was rolled out in the most sarcastic way possible.

Happening now in East Palestine, Ohio. The messages is simple, “Too Little Too Late Joe!” The people of East Palestine want Trump back in office; somebody who actually puts #AmericaFirst, not Joe Biden, who puts foreign countries and illegal aliens above American citizens! No… pic.twitter.com/zoD9wOlpwk — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 16, 2024

East Palestine showing Joe Biden what they think of him. pic.twitter.com/YgCgqBNVQB — Jewish Lumber King 🇮🇱🌳 (@EzraDrissman) February 16, 2024

None of this will be appearing in any "Reelect Biden" campaign ads this year.

East Palestine, Ohio residents line streets with Trump flags and anti-Biden signs to greet Joe Biden as he shamelessly visits the town OVER A YEAR after being devastated by toxic chemical explosion:



“TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!”



“WE NEED TRUMP!”



“IMPEACH JOE!”pic.twitter.com/sPugRt08ze — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2024

You've heard of a "Friday document dump," and now we've seen a "Friday presidential visit dump":

This has to be the first time in history that a Presidential visit was a Friday afternoon news dump — Bob Paine (@bpaine888) February 16, 2024

The White House waited until a Friday afternoon to do this so long after the disaster for many reasons. In other words, they knew the kind of reception they'd be getting.

Biden is the first president to be hated by both Palestine and East Palestine. That takes effort. pic.twitter.com/87EgiRfjB5 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) February 16, 2024

Signs, signs, everywhere signs:

Don't sniff me 😂🤣they best sign.. — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) February 16, 2024

Biden's remarks while in East Palestine likely won't impress many in the area either:

"We leave no one behind," Biden says in East Palestine, Ohio — a community he completely ignored for 278 days pic.twitter.com/3FeX58QEkQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

A slurring Biden opened his remarks in East Palestine by blowing his nose.



He spoke for about seven minutes. pic.twitter.com/beFqHENUai — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

It wouldn't have been a Biden event without the press being herded away:

REPORTER: "Any message to residents who question why it took a year [to visit East Palestine]!?"



Biden's handlers promptly forced the press out of the room. pic.twitter.com/LlVG1X4Mc2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2024

What an embarrassment.

JOE BIDEN TO EAST PALESTINE RESIDENTS:



“We’re not going home no matter what until this job is done, and it’s not done yet. There’s a lot more to do. The majority has been done.” pic.twitter.com/e4fr6d5cgS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2024

"We're not going home no matter what... but anyway, I'm going home now."

At least Biden didn't have any awkward moments this time. Wait, check that...

As East Palestine's mayor is speaking, Biden reaches into all of his pockets, finds nothing, and then goes back to standing normal. pic.twitter.com/3krUHqMgGG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2024

Odds are Biden will now head to Delaware for the weekend.

