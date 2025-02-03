NY Trans Activists Protest Trump Order Curtailing Child Transgender Surgeries and Injectio...
Sen. Chuck Schumer: If DOGE Attacks USAID Today, the IRS Could Be Tomorrow
Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Paid Barack Obama $100,000 for 'Travel'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls on NPR and PBS to Testify on Systematic...
'The Grift Is Up': Jamie Raskin, Democrats Protest Pause in USAID
'Why Are We Paying for This Crap?': Karoline Leavitt Lists USAID Projects Abroad...
Promises Made Promises Kept: Donald Trump to Dismantle The Department of Education
Letitia James Warns New York Hospitals Not to Stop 'Gender-Affirming Care'
On Foreign Policy, Trump Speaks Loudly So He Doesn't Have to Carry a...
'Little Boys' and 'MAGA Chuds' In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're...
CAT-egorically Wrong! Scotland Mulls Ban on Felines So Birds Can Be Killed by...
BOOM: President Donald Trump Posts Video of Somali Airstrikes That Took Out ISIS...
Need a Tissue? Associated Press Laments How Trump's 'America First' Policies Harm African...
Wired Has Just Short of Doxxed Six Young Men With 'Nebulous Titles' in...

CBS News Features Liberal on TikTok Encouraging Democrats to 'Be Meaner'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on February 03, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

You can tell media bias not just from the stories they publish but from the ones they choose to cover and those they choose to ignore. Did you know that there's a white liberal woman who goes on rants on TikTok? It's true! CBS News' Major Garrett, who wrote in his book that "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history" and assured us all that Hunter Biden's conviction was painful for the entire nation, thought he'd feature one of these countless screaming harpies, this one whose message is that Democrats need to "get meaner."

Garrett even brought Suzanne Lambert into the studio for a one-on-one conversation about her "journey."

… adding, "I want people to feel more comfortable fighting back, and I also want people to see other people fighting for them."

Libs of TikTok has 4.1 million followers. We wonder what Garrett's glow-up of her would look like.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
There is no other way to take it.

Is Garrett scanning TikTok for AWFLs or did his daughter suggest he do this six-minute segment? If he really wants to publicize Democrats on TikTok who want to advocate violence, Libs of TikTok has plenty of transgender kooks who want us dead.

***

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Chuck Schumer: If DOGE Attacks USAID Today, the IRS Could Be Tomorrow
Brett T.
'The Grift Is Up': Jamie Raskin, Democrats Protest Pause in USAID
Brett T.
'Little Boys' and 'MAGA Chuds' In Charge of Your Money Identified, and They're Brilliant
Brett T.
'Why Are We Paying for This Crap?': Karoline Leavitt Lists USAID Projects Abroad Paid by Our Tax Dollars
Warren Squire
Wins Keep Coming! After Caving to Donald Trump, Mexico Arrests Major Cartel Leader
Amy Curtis

