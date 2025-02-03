CBS News Features Liberal on TikTok Encouraging Democrats to 'Be Meaner'

You can tell media bias not just from the stories they publish but from the ones they choose to cover and those they choose to ignore. Did you know that there's a white liberal woman who goes on rants on TikTok? It's true! CBS News' Major Garrett, who wrote in his book that "the 2020 election was the greatest success of American democracy in history" and assured us all that Hunter Biden's conviction was painful for the entire nation, thought he'd feature one of these countless screaming harpies, this one whose message is that Democrats need to "get meaner."

Garrett even brought Suzanne Lambert into the studio for a one-on-one conversation about her "journey."

Suzanne Lambert, who has identified herself as a "Regina George liberal," has amassed a following on TikTok, where she's encouraging other Democrats to "be meaner."



"You fight fire with equal exertion of force and I think that we need to do that," Lambert tells @majorCBS,… pic.twitter.com/iVcXrRN5fZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2025

… adding, "I want people to feel more comfortable fighting back, and I also want people to see other people fighting for them."

Libs of TikTok has 4.1 million followers. We wonder what Garrett's glow-up of her would look like.

CBS what are you doing — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 3, 2025

I'm encouraging CBS News to go bankrupt already. Just settle with Trump for the entire company. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 3, 2025

She admires...Jasmine Crockett.

Checks out. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) February 4, 2025

I've never been more ready.



Bring it. — Probably Definitely not Stoya (@notstoya) February 3, 2025

It is like watching a screening for a sequel to Mean Girls seeing your broadcast.



You are actively trying to get liberal women to rebel at this point, right?



How else am I supposed to take this? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) February 4, 2025

There is no other way to take it.

I can't imagine CBS giving any airtime to a rightwing Republican who advocated for other Republicans to be meaner. — WendylDail (@wendylwilson2) February 3, 2025

Sounds like she is talking about violence — 🇺🇸 Army of the Awakened 🇺🇸 (@armyoftheawaken) February 3, 2025

“Unbiased journalism” not inciting anything — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) February 3, 2025

@BrendanCarrFCC you should probably take a look at CBS using their platform to promote violence. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 4, 2025

Can't wait for you to lose that sweet sweet broadcast license — Andrew (@WestSonRises) February 3, 2025

How is this news — Korban Consulting (@KorbanKonsult) February 3, 2025

What is this???? — OLD-SKULL 🏴‍☠️ (@Skull__969) February 4, 2025

I'm so glad you've removed any pretense of masquerading as a legitimate news organization. — KUHawkman (@KUHawkman) February 3, 2025

Divisive bullsht from a divisive fake news network — The Good Son (@TheGoodSon456) February 3, 2025

Is Garrett scanning TikTok for AWFLs or did his daughter suggest he do this six-minute segment? If he really wants to publicize Democrats on TikTok who want to advocate violence, Libs of TikTok has plenty of transgender kooks who want us dead.

