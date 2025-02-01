James Carville Likens Kamala Harris to a ‘Seventh String Quarterback’

The Bulwark Wants Us to Know Government Employees Are CRYING About Removing Pronouns...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Ever since the election, Democratic strategist James Carville has been brutal about Kamala Harris' campaign. Days after the election, he traced her massive defeat back to her appearance on "The View," where Sunny Hostin asked what she would do differently from President Joe Biden. "There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," she answered. So, four more years of the exact same thing, huh? No thanks. Carville also obliterated Harris campaign staffers for spiking the Joe Rogan interview

It's been nearly three months since the election, and Carville is still criticizing the campaign. This time he's (correctly) suggesting that there should have been a short primary, but instead, the Democrats nominated "seventh-string quarterback" Harris over the phone.

… You can't address a problem unless you're honest about a problem. 

The staggering talent that exists in today's Democrat party: People would have seen that.

'I didn't know they had people like that, that can actually complete a sentence, that actually know how to frame a message, actually have a sense of accomplishment of doing something."

 James Carville does not agree with the sycophants who repeated the mantra of 'Kamala Harris ran a flawless campaign' as a daily coping mechanism.

We don't know about there being a staggering amount of talent in today's Democrat Party, but we do know several Democrats who can indeed complete a sentence. 

He did indeed.

Because he's a Democrat and had no choice … the decision had already been made.

As our own Grateful Calvin reported in a recent VIP post, every single candidate for DNC chair raised their hand when asked if Harris loss was due to racism and misogyny.

