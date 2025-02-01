James Carville Likens Kamala Harris to a ‘Seventh String Quarterback’

Ever since the election, Democratic strategist James Carville has been brutal about Kamala Harris' campaign. Days after the election, he traced her massive defeat back to her appearance on "The View," where Sunny Hostin asked what she would do differently from President Joe Biden. "There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," she answered. So, four more years of the exact same thing, huh? No thanks. Carville also obliterated Harris campaign staffers for spiking the Joe Rogan interview.

Advertisement

It's been nearly three months since the election, and Carville is still criticizing the campaign. This time he's (correctly) suggesting that there should have been a short primary, but instead, the Democrats nominated "seventh-string quarterback" Harris over the phone.

James Carville takes Kamala Harris to the woodshed by calling her a '7th string quarterback' that couldn't put together a sentence:

James Carville: "We ran a presidential election, if we were playing a superbowl, we started our 7th string quarterback. You can't address a problem… pic.twitter.com/RBUXKNJSMa — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 1, 2025

… You can't address a problem unless you're honest about a problem. The staggering talent that exists in today's Democrat party: People would have seen that. 'I didn't know they had people like that, that can actually complete a sentence, that actually know how to frame a message, actually have a sense of accomplishment of doing something." James Carville does not agree with the sycophants who repeated the mantra of 'Kamala Harris ran a flawless campaign' as a daily coping mechanism.

We don't know about there being a staggering amount of talent in today's Democrat Party, but we do know several Democrats who can indeed complete a sentence.

Kamala Harris showing up on the campaign trail pic.twitter.com/gN6vJgMV7z — Sarah (@Sarah_on_X) February 1, 2025

Wonder who he would’ve wanted to run — Under Review (@ViewsinReview) February 1, 2025

They have very sharp hindsight. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) February 1, 2025

Bro doesn’t know he’s got nobody in the bench.

They could have had Tulsi or RFK Jr. — Matty Ky (@IMUR_Huckleberi) February 1, 2025

Didn't James Carville still think that @KamalaHarris would win the election a few days before the election ? — Oakville Jays (@Oakvillejaysfan) February 1, 2025

He did indeed.

“Staggering talent”

Pure copium. — feritas (@4thSpoliaOpima) February 1, 2025

Staggering talent that they have yet to find and name. — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) February 1, 2025

This "staggering talent" you speak of, is it in the room with us now? — Matias_V (@ma_tias) February 1, 2025

The problem he doesn’t realize is they only have a 7th string quarterback and nothing else…. — D Mac 75 (@The_Irishman_30) February 1, 2025

They had Kamala their 7th string QB in and chose a one-legged WR in Tim Walz to pair up with in the final quarter. — Admiral Snackbar (@AdmrlSnackbar7) February 1, 2025

Advertisement

Why was he hyping her up before? — Lenny (@thisguylenny) February 1, 2025

Because he's a Democrat and had no choice … the decision had already been made.

He seems to be the only Democrat with a clue. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) February 1, 2025

As our own Grateful Calvin reported in a recent VIP post, every single candidate for DNC chair raised their hand when asked if Harris loss was due to racism and misogyny.

***