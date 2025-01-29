RFK Jr. Says Democrats Oppose Him Because ANYTHING Trump Decides Has to Be Vilified

'Thank God They Got Him': Minority Communities in New York CHEER As Violent...
Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Twitchy has been reporting, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has faced down a lot of hysterical Democratic senators at his confirmation hearing Wednesday. Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a full-blown meltdown, while Sen. Bernie Sanders demanded repeatedly, "ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONSIES?"

Democrats are really loaded for bear, but it was just a couple of years ago that Kennedy announced he was running for the Democratic nomination for president. The Dems drummed him out of their party, and he instead ran as an independent before endorsing Trump.

Kennedy theorized that most of the resistance to his confirmation came from Democrats who just can't abide anything Trump does. Trump is nominating a former Democrat, and the Democrats are not having it.

… on all the environmental issues I've been working on for my whole career. Now they're against me because anything that President Trump does, any decision he makes, has to be lampooned, derided, discredited, marginalized, vilified."

Kennedy nailed it. Despite being a lifelong Democrat, he crossed the line by working with Trump, which means that he must be destroyed. Democratic senators would have grilled anyone Trump had nominated for the position, but as Kennedy says, they used to be his friends.

Doug P.
Isn't that the truth? As we said above, Democrats would have gone into hysterics no matter who Trump had nominated because, as Kennedy said, anything Trump does "has to be lampooned, derided, discredited, marginalized, vilified."

***

