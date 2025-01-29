YIKES! Elizabeth Warren's 'Full-Blown Meltdown' at RFK Jr. Hearing Spoke Volumes

It was a high bar to clear and the competition was fierce, but so far the title of most unhinged Democrat at the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services goes to Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Here's how it unfolded as the Massachusetts senator went on the warpath:

ICYMI: Watch this firey exchange between Sen. Elizabeth Warren and RFK Jr.



WARREN: "Will you agree not to" take fees from suing drug companies?@RobertKennedyJr: "I'm not going to agree to not sue drug companies or anybody." pic.twitter.com/sMu8obEFmC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Heap big theatrics as usual from Warren.

WATCH & ENJOY: Pocahontas had a full-blown meltdown after RFK Jr. refused to commit to NOT suing big pharma companies. pic.twitter.com/PjpuCpBZZ9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 29, 2025

Wow, something really has Fauxcahontas troubled.

Just pay attention to the senators who are the loudest. That is the signal they are in the kickback program. — 11 волков 11 (@Masha_the_Volk) January 29, 2025

They're definitely nervous about something. Just wait until Kash Patel's hearing!

What’s Warren’s stance on manufacturer’s liability for firearms?



Why is pharma the untouchable, holy industry? https://t.co/j0Z5IIp725 — jerk (@thisguysdumb) January 29, 2025

Any of her voters want to ask why she is so adamant against pharma being sued? https://t.co/POxNns888d — Pleasedontinfringe (@noinfringing) January 29, 2025

The response question is “Who are you representing in this confirmation hearing, the American Citizen or Pfizer?” — Mex Seiko (@MexSeiko) January 29, 2025

That would have been glorious, and a head explosion bigger than the one we witnessed would have ensued.