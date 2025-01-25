Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security

As our own Warren Squire reported Friday, President Donald Trump revoked Dr. Anthony Fauci's taxpayer-funded 24/7 security detail. A reporter asked Trump, "Would you feel partially responsible if something were to happen to Dr. Fauci?" to which Trump replied that Fauci had made a lot of money and could afford to pay for his own private security team. Fauci has a reported net worth of $11 million, and he was making more than anyone else in the federal government, with a salary topping $480,000 a year.

Advertisement

Laura Powell, who describes herself in her X bio as a "former leftist, still liberal," posted a short video clip of what we were paying for.

Here’s a glimpse of what Fauci’s 24/7 security detail looked like in the real world. A limousine drives him wherever he wants to go. He somehow made a gazillion dollars as a “public servant” so he can afford to pay to continue this lifestyle if he chooses.pic.twitter.com/CbUgiriBMk — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 25, 2025

Yeah, he can afford security if he thinks he needs it.

In this clip, Fauci talks about how his life is so hard having “permanent” taxpayer-funded security.pic.twitter.com/6CL1OKEEPA — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 25, 2025

Hey, good news! Now Fauci can have his privacy back and pop into Walgreens for toothpaste whenever he wants.

This is why that little dictator called himself “the science” - taxpayer funded special treatment! — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) January 25, 2025

Ridiculous. He can hire his own security. Too expensive? He can move to the country where nobody ever sees him. — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) January 25, 2025

Time to get rid of the term “public servant” for government officials who get rich off the backs of taxpayers. — Liz Elliott (@LizElliott984) January 25, 2025

He can lock himself down at home. — Kathy Garriott (@Kathy20221) January 25, 2025

THIS is why he thinks he’s the king of everything. 🙄 — Joanne Huspek (@joannehuspek) January 25, 2025

Maybe he can pump some of those vaccines into himself so he can be taller and stronger to protect himself. — Marcy (@pratte3060) January 25, 2025

What a disgusting waste of my money. — Geoff Delabar (@delabarG1963) January 25, 2025

Not bad for a pardoned criminal — Chris Shaver (@ChrisShaver64) January 25, 2025

Fauci’s is still making money hand over fist from poisoning the minds of upcoming physicians and scientists aka the lecture circuit and writings. Let’s not forget the generous government pension as one of the highest paid “public servants” in Washington. — ReneJayeee (@MorningInUSA123) January 25, 2025

Insufferable little weasel. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) January 25, 2025

That’s ridiculous - dude thinks he is a rock star. — Dude Man (@DudeManDude1000) January 25, 2025

Advertisement

He’s like a tiny emperor. — Coloradorefugee (@retiredincolo) January 25, 2025

I know a place where there's great security.

Prison. — CA OldGirl - feed the birds (@CABirdGirl2) January 25, 2025

The best part of this is knowing that January 6 select committee chairman Bennie Thompson tried to yank Trump's security by proposing the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act—or the DISGRACED Act. Get it?

Fauci just received a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, so we guess he's extremely dishonorable too.

***