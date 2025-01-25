Here’s a Peek at Anthony Fauci’s Old Taxpayer-Funded Security

President Donald Trump Announces We Are Now in a Merit-Based World
Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

As our own Warren Squire reported Friday, President Donald Trump revoked Dr. Anthony Fauci's taxpayer-funded 24/7 security detail. A reporter asked Trump, "Would you feel partially responsible if something were to happen to Dr. Fauci?" to which Trump replied that Fauci had made a lot of money and could afford to pay for his own private security team. Fauci has a reported net worth of $11 million, and he was making more than anyone else in the federal government, with a salary topping $480,000 a year.

Laura Powell, who describes herself in her X bio as a "former leftist, still liberal," posted a short video clip of what we were paying for.

Yeah, he can afford security if he thinks he needs it.

Hey, good news! Now Fauci can have his privacy back and pop into Walgreens for toothpaste whenever he wants. 

The best part of this is knowing that January 6 select committee chairman Bennie Thompson tried to yank Trump's security by proposing the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act—or the DISGRACED Act. Get it?

Fauci just received a preemptive pardon from Joe Biden, so we guess he's extremely dishonorable too.

***

