President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivio...
VIP
Refugee Caseworker Stabbed by Afghan Migrant He Helped Resettle
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft
JD Vance On Moving Into VP Residence: 'We Are Grateful, and Will...
President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to...
VIP
The Democrat's Mission Impossible
On Wisconsin! Musk Draws Attention to Dairy State's MASSIVELY Important Spring Supreme Cou...
Weird Flex, but Okay: PA Congressional Rep. Summer Lee Demands U.S. Theocracy While...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Wants to Replace 1798 Alien Enemies Act With ‘Neighbors Not...
Dear Diary: Jim Acosta Threatening to Leave CNN Over Midnight Time Slot Shift
Rachel Bitecofer Tries (and FAILS) to Tug at Heartstrings With AI-Generated Image of...
Local New York Politician Exposes CNN Host’s Lie that Democrats Care About Police...
Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram
'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump EO Declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Files (Here's...

Adam Kinzinger Cries to Anderson Cooper About 'Repentance' From J6 Detainees

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 23, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Usually, when we want to get scolded about Christianity or the Bible on X, we look to David French or Matthew Dowd, either of whom will tell you you're doing Christianity wrong. As we reported earlier, Axios deleted a tweet about how restricting immigration violated "core Christian principles of caring for the poor and needy." Our own Sam J. did a VIP post on John Pavlovitz saying that President Donald Trump would have deported Jesus and noted that schtick just isn't working anymore.

Advertisement

It was Sunday School all over again on CNN Wednesday, where former January 6 select committee member (and thus a recipient of a preemptive pardon by Joe Biden) Adam Kinzger cried to Anderson Cooper about Speaker Mike Johnson saying we believe in redemption. But part of redemption, says Kinzinger, is repentance.

Then he adds that Hunter Biden, who his father pardoned after he said continually that he wouldn't be pardoning his son, showed true repentance. Hunter Biden has a child he hasn't ever met, but he's really sorry for all the things he did while high on crack.

Most of them have no repentance because they did nothing wrong, like this man who walked through the Capitol Building for eight minutes. As Insurrection Barbie said, "They turned a trespassing misdemeanor that would have resulted in a $50 ticket into 5 misdemeanors and a felony charge."

Recommended

President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to Haiti!’ Viral Video
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Earlier this month, Kinzinger said he didn't want a pardon because he'd done nothing wrong. Then why did he accept one?

Next, we'll see Kinzinger protesting outside a prison and yelling "Repent!" through a bullhorn.

***

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER ANDERSON COOPER CNN HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to Haiti!’ Viral Video
Warren Squire
President Trump Goes WWE on the WEF Body-Slamming Their Freedom-Hating Agenda into Oblivion
Warren Squire
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rants Against Law That Would Detain Illegal Immigrants for Theft
Brett T.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.
Weird Flex, but Okay: PA Congressional Rep. Summer Lee Demands U.S. Theocracy While Insulting Christians
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to Haiti!’ Viral Video Warren Squire
Advertisement