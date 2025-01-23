Adam Kinzinger Cries to Anderson Cooper About 'Repentance' From J6 Detainees

Usually, when we want to get scolded about Christianity or the Bible on X, we look to David French or Matthew Dowd, either of whom will tell you you're doing Christianity wrong. As we reported earlier, Axios deleted a tweet about how restricting immigration violated "core Christian principles of caring for the poor and needy." Our own Sam J. did a VIP post on John Pavlovitz saying that President Donald Trump would have deported Jesus and noted that schtick just isn't working anymore.

Advertisement

It was Sunday School all over again on CNN Wednesday, where former January 6 select committee member (and thus a recipient of a preemptive pardon by Joe Biden) Adam Kinzger cried to Anderson Cooper about Speaker Mike Johnson saying we believe in redemption. But part of redemption, says Kinzinger, is repentance.

Then he adds that Hunter Biden, who his father pardoned after he said continually that he wouldn't be pardoning his son, showed true repentance. Hunter Biden has a child he hasn't ever met, but he's really sorry for all the things he did while high on crack.

Kinzinger: I saw Speaker Johnson say we believe in redemption. How dare you use the bible in this. First off, the big key on redemption is repentance. All these people you saw, you just showed have no repentance. pic.twitter.com/m5KeolTu0n — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2025

Most of them have no repentance because they did nothing wrong, like this man who walked through the Capitol Building for eight minutes. As Insurrection Barbie said, "They turned a trespassing misdemeanor that would have resulted in a $50 ticket into 5 misdemeanors and a felony charge."

I didn’t see any repentance from Kinzinger with his pardon from Biden. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) January 23, 2025

Did Adam accept the pardon? — Mirjana Hrgovcic (@TetaMiki2) January 23, 2025

Says the criminal with a pardon. — Veda ODell (@OdellVeda47695) January 23, 2025

Why is CNN allowing that pardoned criminal on the air? — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) January 23, 2025

Earlier this month, Kinzinger said he didn't want a pardon because he'd done nothing wrong. Then why did he accept one?

Kinzinger giving lectures on the Bible is akin to Dahmer giving culinary classes. — Sas Quatch (@SasQuatchamo1) January 23, 2025

I'm very surprised he made it through this interview without crying! Sure there was whining but no tears — Brandon Johnson (@Patriot_45_) January 23, 2025

Never accept a morals lecture from Democrats, their minions, or the Press. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) January 23, 2025

He looks like he's about to burst into tears again. — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) January 23, 2025

Next, we'll see Kinzinger protesting outside a prison and yelling "Repent!" through a bullhorn.

***