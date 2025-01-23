Axios Tries Deleting Post Scolding Trump for Being Un-Christian, Doubles Down (SCREENSHOT)





You'd think Axios would've learned to be more careful with their stories and posts after the Border Czar brouhaha during the election.

They did not.

We start with a screenshot, because Axios was getting DRAGGED for this post:

Here's the actual story:



President Trump's flurry of orders restricting immigration and promising mass deportations violate core Christian principles of caring for the poor and needy, religious leaders in multiple denominations said. The big picture: Many of the policies championed by Trump during his campaign have roots in Christian nationalism that several churches reject.

The blowback comes as the Trump administration clears the way for immigration officials to conduct raids in churches and schools, sites previously deemed off-limits. What they're saying: Provisions within Trump's executive orders "are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us," Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement.

This is delicious. They were screaming about 'Christian nationalism' and Project 2025 all throughout the campaign.

And now -- NOW -- they have the audacity to lecture us on Christian values. This writer has demonstrated, at least as far as Catholicism is concerned, we only have an obligation to assist the illegal immigrants to the extent we are able, and now that we can't help people in Maui, L.A., or Western North Carolina because that money went to illegal immigrants, we've met our obligation.

They'd also lose their minds if Trump imposed the Christian values concerning abortion and gay marraige.

After getting ratioed into orbit, the cowards deleted the post and put this up instead:

We have deleted a post that did not give attribution to religious leaders who claim Trump’s immigration policies violate core Christian principles. — Axios (@axios) January 23, 2025

Advertisement

