Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram
'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump EO Declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Files (Here's...
LET'S GO: Josh Hawley Leading the Charge on Pro-Life Pardons and Repealing FACES...
NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by...
'What You're Doing Is WRONG': Watch Trump Call Out Bank of America CEO...
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep...
UH OH! Reports Circulating CNN Is About to Lay Off About 200 Employees...
Something Remarkable Happened During Trump's First Oval Office Interview
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on...
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...
VIP
Left's SCHTICK of Crying White Supremacist, Racist, Sexist, Nazi, and BIGOT Just Ain't...
Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the...
Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi...
Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL

Axios Tries Deleting Post Scolding Trump for Being Un-Christian, Doubles Down (SCREENSHOT)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 23, 2025
Twitchy Meme


You'd think Axios would've learned to be more careful with their stories and posts after the Border Czar brouhaha during the election.

They did not.

We start with a screenshot, because Axios was getting DRAGGED for this post:

Advertisement


Wowza.

Here's the actual story:


President Trump's flurry of orders restricting immigration and promising mass deportations violate core Christian principles of caring for the poor and needy, religious leaders in multiple denominations said.

The big picture: Many of the policies championed by Trump during his campaign have roots in Christian nationalism that several churches reject.


  • The blowback comes as the Trump administration clears the way for immigration officials to conduct raids in churches and schools, sites previously deemed off-limits.

What they're saying: Provisions within Trump's executive orders "are deeply troubling and will have negative consequences, many of which will harm the most vulnerable among us," Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement.

This is delicious. They were screaming about 'Christian nationalism' and Project 2025 all throughout the campaign.

And now -- NOW -- they have the audacity to lecture us on Christian values. This writer has demonstrated, at least as far as Catholicism is concerned, we only have an obligation to assist the illegal immigrants to the extent we are able, and now that we can't help people in Maui, L.A., or Western North Carolina because that money went to illegal immigrants, we've met our obligation.

Recommended

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

They'd also lose their minds if Trump imposed the Christian values concerning abortion and gay marraige.

Take ALL the seats, Axios.

After getting ratioed into orbit, the cowards deleted the post and put this up instead:

Suuuure. That's why you deleted it.

They'd never do that.

It is not.

Seems to be a common suggestion.

Her and Pope Francis.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

Because they're not reporters, they're propagandists.

They literally did the meme.

Not a darned thing.

And we're okay with that.

There it is again. Maybe Axios should take that advice.

Tags: CHRISTIAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb
Sam J.
Stormy Weather: Milwaukee Meteorologist Fired for Calling Elon Musk a Nazi on Instagram
Amy Curtis
'Everything Will Be Revealed': Trump EO Declassifies JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. Files (Here's the Timetable)
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway Has Just 1 Thing to Say to Journo Crying Over Deep State Losing Security Clearance (LOL)
Sam J.
NY AG Letitia James Reminds Trump She Plans to Uphold the Law by Protecting Lawbreakers
Doug P.
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yes, You're a DEMOCRAT: Lisa Murkowski Makes EXCUSES for Her No Vote on Hegseth and WOW THAT Was Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement