John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains

DEI is dead. As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent out a memo that all federal employees who held DEI positions or roles in those offices were programs were being placed on paid leave by 5 p.m. today, Wednesday. All "outward-facing media" (such as websites and social media accounts) are to be taken down within the hour.

New: OPM says that by tomorrow at 5 pm agency heads are required to inform "all employees of DEIA offices that they are being placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately as the agency takes steps to close/end all DEIA initiatives, offices and programs" pic.twitter.com/9Cyw5QkMRO — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) January 22, 2025

Very serious journalist John Harwood, who has worked for CNN, NBC, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal, heard the news and wondered aloud when President Donald Trump was bringing back segregated water fountains.

when does he bring back segregated water fountains? https://t.co/y6z0Mj8A7f — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 22, 2025

We know Harwood isn't living in a cave with no cable TV because he's poked his nose into a lot of issues. But it's pretty obvious to everyone that it's the progressives who are trying to self-segregate. We've done several posts on jobs and scholarships that make it clear that white people need not apply. Academia has been the worst: Back in 2015, Oberlin students demanded “special, segregated black-only ‘safe spaces’ across campus” where black students could meet and study without the intrusion of whiteness. Just recently, a frustrated "white male ally" said he couldn't land a job as a professor because he was male, in his 30s, and white, before immediately apologizing for "lashing out." More and more universities are holding separate graduation ceremonies segregated by race. Denver Public Schools' Centennial Elementary claimed its racially-segregated playground program created "a space of belonging" and was "about uniting us, not dividing us."

If anyone's been on the brink of bringing back segregated water fountains, it's progressive Democrats.

You freaking idiot.



DEI IS segregated water fountains.



Trump is ENDING the segregation and racism, you brain-dead walrus fart. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 22, 2025

What do you think DEI is? lol



It’s all about separating us by color … dingus. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 22, 2025

This editor has found it amusing that Asian Americans aren't considered minorities because they're "white adjacent" and use "white supremacist thinking" to assimilate and gain privilege.

Says the guy hawking for the party that demands racially segregated safe spaces — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 22, 2025

Well I see that there is no danger of the media being taken seriously any time soon. — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) January 22, 2025

That's more your deal. Removing DEI actually let's everyone use the same water fountains when they're thirsty. No special water fountains for anyone. Racism has always been at home in the Democrat party. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 22, 2025

When constructing a straw man of such immense size you should probably bring a few hundred gallons of gas to light it on fire as well. — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) January 22, 2025

Does Harwood want segregated water fountains? Is that why he's asking?

***