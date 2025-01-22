Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as...
Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden...
Contents of Biden's Letter to Trump Revealed (It's Almost Like They Never Believed...
NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug...
Reporters in Full Panic Mode: Sparks Fly at Trump's First Press Conference!
Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater'...
Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval...
Jim Acosta Earns ALL the Eye Rolls After Reminding GOP Rep That No...
Conservatives Plead with President Trump to Pardon Pro-Life Activists Targeted by Biden's...
Insanity! Joy Reid and Elie Mystal Lament Ending DEI Could Keep Men Out...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Reminds Us J6 Was the Worst Single Event for Cops...
Zero Stars, Would Not Recommend: President Trump Writes SCATHING Review for Woke 'Bishop'
VIP
Al Gore Tries to Sound the Alarm About Global Warming (Again) and He's...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!

John Harwood Asks When Trump Is Bringing Back Segregated Water Fountains

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on January 22, 2025
Twitter

DEI is dead. As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management sent out a memo that all federal employees who held DEI positions or roles in those offices were programs were being placed on paid leave by 5 p.m. today, Wednesday. All "outward-facing media" (such as websites and social media accounts) are to be taken down within the hour.

Advertisement

Very serious journalist John Harwood, who has worked for CNN, NBC, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal, heard the news and wondered aloud when President Donald Trump was bringing back segregated water fountains.

We know Harwood isn't living in a cave with no cable TV because he's poked his nose into a lot of issues. But it's pretty obvious to everyone that it's the progressives who are trying to self-segregate. We've done several posts on jobs and scholarships that make it clear that white people need not apply. Academia has been the worst: Back in 2015, Oberlin students demanded “special, segregated black-only ‘safe spaces’ across campus” where black students could meet and study without the intrusion of whiteness. Just recently, a frustrated "white male ally" said he couldn't land a job as a professor because he was male, in his 30s, and white, before immediately apologizing for "lashing out." More and more universities are holding separate graduation ceremonies segregated by race. Denver Public Schools'  Centennial Elementary claimed its racially-segregated playground program created "a space of belonging" and was "about uniting us, not dividing us."

Recommended

Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as They Do
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If anyone's been on the brink of bringing back segregated water fountains, it's progressive Democrats.

This editor has found it amusing that Asian Americans aren't considered minorities because they're "white adjacent" and use "white supremacist thinking" to assimilate and gain privilege.

Advertisement

Does Harwood want segregated water fountains? Is that why he's asking?

***

Tags: JOHN HARWOOD RACISM SEGREGATION DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as They Do
Warren Squire
Bloomberg Shredded for Downplaying What Those 50-Plus Ex Intel Officials Did for Biden and the Dems
Doug P.
Daily Wire Reporter Peels into the Fray, Only to Mash into Brian 'Tater' Stelter's Shenanigans
justmindy
Only in America: Mike Johnson Shares Video of J.D. Vance Entering the Oval Office for the FIRST TIME
Grateful Calvin
Reporters in Full Panic Mode: Sparks Fly at Trump's First Press Conference!
Twitchy Video
NYT’s Tourism and Avocado Advocacy: ‘Won’t Somebody Think of the Poor Terrorist Drug Cartels!’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Deport Them All! CNN SHOCKED Americans Don’t Love Illegal Aliens as Much as They Do Warren Squire
Advertisement