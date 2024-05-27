Lily White Leftist Historian Laments Lack of Job Options Because DEI but Quickly Walks the Truth Back

David Austin Walsh is a historian who would like to be a professor. He is one of those historians who would literally cover himself in ashes and wear sackcloth to apologize for his sin of being white. It's hard to look at. Anyway, he had a minute of clarity and wrote a bit of a thread about how he is unemployable as a professor because he is a male, in his thirties and white. He has all the necessary credentials, but his gender and race mean he likely won't ever get a job.

Interesting to see one of the more prominent left-wing academics active on Twitter/X openly voice the unspeakable truth that affirmative action and DEI hiring are harmful for white men. pic.twitter.com/p4QMOjX7dj — Whyvert (@whyvert) May 27, 2024

He thought discrimination was good and justified until he realized it was impacting him, then he had to apologize for publicly admitting it because such recognition is not allowed in the far-left circles he travels. https://t.co/f474ct381A — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 27, 2024

So, Walsh had a moment of clarity, and he got in big trouble from Leftist land. He immediately walked it back and quickly took his lashings for daring to express his very frustrating reality. How quickly he jumped back in line.

This is beautiful: a DEI supporter becomes so frustrated with the reality of DEI that he blurts out the truth, then immediately apologizes and blames the Right. This is the archetype of the "white male ally"—a figure of supreme cowardice and self-deception. pic.twitter.com/mwwl4kAo6e — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 27, 2024

Literally, this is exactly Rufo's wheelhouse and he is loving it.

"Sorry I lashed out against academia for not handing me a TT job on account my absurdly inflated impression of my 'field-defining' book...



...but it was the suppression of anti-semitic protesters, corporatization, & the right wing assault on higher ed that made me do it!" pic.twitter.com/tsY4tjABJ3 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) May 27, 2024

Also, here is the fitting apogee from Walsh's "field-defining" book in light of the last few days: pic.twitter.com/e6Fhw9fcRE — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) May 27, 2024

Academia is dying, and this is terrible. Also academia itself is terrible. Also it’s the conservatives’ fault. — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) May 27, 2024

As if a conservative could even get a job in higher education.

It's tragically amusing to see someone hoist themselves so high upon their own "petard"... The condescension of the premise that AA and EOE and DEI are the cause of his inability to land a job, bespeaks his own "White supremacy". The lack of introspection is sad. — Sheldon Haynie⛵️🥁🇺🇸 (@SheldonHaynie) May 27, 2024

When the ideological commitments by which you organize your whole life run headlong into the reality of that life. He tried to choose reality, but it was difficult, so he gave up and went back to pretending. — Mighty (@Mighty1232561) May 27, 2024

It's like he decided for a moment to walk toward the light, and then was sucked back into the black hole of DEI..

Writes to destroy chances of whites getting jobs bc "white supremacy" then complains he doesn't get a job bc he's white.



He made his bed, and the bed for all white males. — patechinois (@patechinois1) May 27, 2024

Excellent confirmation that his entire career is a pose. — Wi11iam Be1cher 🐳 (@EdB_Ohio) May 27, 2024

Also, he's a poser.

Don’t forget the swipe at “RW assaults” b/c all negative outcomes for libs must be their fault — Feature_Bug (@The_Feature_Bug) May 27, 2024

This is the only possible outcome in their weird mythology.











