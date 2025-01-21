Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers

President Donald Trump had a very busy day Monday. While Joe Biden was giving preemptive pardons to the family members implicated in Hunter and James' overseas shenanigans over the past decade, Trump was following through on his promise to free the "J6 hostages." Yes, he really did it — he pardoned those imprisoned for January 6.

This has upset Obama bro Jon Favreau, who says that Trump has given the green light to beat up police officers. In fact, he's finding it hard to focus on anything else from Trump's first day in office.

The President has now made it clear that it’s ok to beat the shit out of police officers so long as you’re one of his supporters.



Finding it hard to focus on any of the other news from day one — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 21, 2025

At least Favreau didn't claim, as Joe Biden did, that multiple police officers died that day.

Awwwww pic.twitter.com/CIh6pF0oRI — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) January 21, 2025

Um. Almost none of the J6 defendants were convicted of any violence and many have been in prison for four years nonetheless. But you know that. — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) January 21, 2025

The president made it clear that it's not OK to jail someone for four years for trespassing.

Meanwhile, in his last moments as president, Biden made it clear that it's OK to murder two FBI agents.

60 Secret Service uniform officers were injured when Democrats tried to force their way into the White House on May 29, 2020, but no one went to jail for it.



Two-tier justice is over. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) January 21, 2025

President Biden made it clear that federal law enforcement can shoot unarmed protesters dead and get away with it. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) January 21, 2025

Cry more, your tears are delicious — Tammie McDonald 🇺🇸 (@TammieMcDonal17) January 21, 2025

I must have missed your post condemning Biden for pardoning cop killers and commuting the sentences of child rapists and murderers.



Can you point that tweet of yours out to me?



If not, just sit there and pout, I guess. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 21, 2025

Our own Grateful Calvin makes a good point. Where's the tweet condemning Biden for commuting the sentences of 37 men on death row for mass murder and killing children?

4 years without due process seems enough to me. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 — ⛰️Mountain Mama🇺🇸 (@mtnmamamd) January 21, 2025

