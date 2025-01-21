Obama Bro Says Trump Made It Clear It’s OK to Beat Police Officers

BREAKING: SHUTDOWN of Federal Government DEI Offices and Programs Starts Wednesday
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump had a very busy day Monday. While Joe Biden was giving preemptive pardons to the family members implicated in Hunter and James' overseas shenanigans over the past decade, Trump was following through on his promise to free the "J6 hostages." Yes, he really did it — he pardoned those imprisoned for January 6.

This has upset Obama bro Jon Favreau, who says that Trump has given the green light to beat up police officers. In fact, he's finding it hard to focus on anything else from Trump's first day in office.

At least Favreau didn't claim, as Joe Biden did, that multiple police officers died that day.

The president made it clear that it's not OK to jail someone for four years for trespassing.

Meanwhile, in his last moments as president, Biden made it clear that it's OK to murder two FBI agents.

Our own Grateful Calvin makes a good point. Where's the tweet condemning Biden for commuting the sentences of 37 men on death row for mass murder and killing children

