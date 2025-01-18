The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse

VIP
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on January 18, 2025
AngieArtist

It looks like we're doing this again. 

This editor thought that maybe because even journalists knew the Biden administration sucked and Joe Biden was a horrible president and human being, the media might be willing to give the second Trump administration a chance. Nope. As we've reported several times today, they're already attacking Donald Trump for … moving the inauguration indoors. They reported that he was going to put Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad. It's gonna be like that again.

The New Republic is doing its part, warning liberals that the second Trump administration will be much worse than the first.

They are beginning to check back in. Fact-checkers are awakening from their long naps. They've brought Rachel Maddow back at MSNBC for a whole five nights a week during Trump's first 100 days. Former White House correspondents are returning to the White House briefing room. They're gearing up.

Michael Tomasky writes:

Folks, it’s time to reengage. Trump will take the oath of office at noon on Monday. Soon thereafter, this parade of misfit toys we’ve been watching testify this week will occupy their Cabinet positions. Orders will start percolating out—from Stephen Miller, Russell Vought, and other Trump deep staters—to start doings things differently. Trump already knows certain leverage points in the federal bureaucracy that took him months or years to locate the first time around. And he’ll have one big thing that he didn’t have in 2017: a pliant and willing establishment that signals a desire to be 100 percent on his side and that will give him every benefit of every doubt as he pulls at the republic’s threads.

We are in an odd sort of waiting room at the moment. Trump and all his minions and enablers have told us many times what his administration will set out to accomplish: Project 2025, sweeping out the vermin, all the rest. At the same time, Trump himself has sent occasional mixed signals, indicating that it won’t really be that draconian, and every so often we read stories in the press meant to reassure us that, for example, rounding up and detaining 10 million people is literally not possible in four short years.

As POLITICO reported, the Women's March is back to protest but seems to have lost steam … even the original organizers have bailed. They're just not that into it. Does the mainstream media think that the American public, which voted for Trump, is hungry for criticism of everything he does? It looks like it.

Trump 2.0 will be far, far, worse, writes, Tomasky, without even getting around to explaining exactly how.

Agreed. His first term showed him not to trust anyone in the swamp.

We hope he's much, much worse … for liberals. If anything, he was too nice the first time around.

***

