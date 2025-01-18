Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers

It's been a while since this editor has written about "pussy hats," but apparently some participants in the 2017 Women's March held on to their hand-crocheted pink hats. Pink hats seem to be the preferred attire for protesting President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration.

BREAKING: People swarm DC, wear pink hats to protest Trump on the eve of the inauguration (@dittletv)pic.twitter.com/WPDwH0dJOw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 18, 2025

And liberals are making fun of Trump moving the inauguration indoors because he can't draw a crowd. These nuts are out in the cold on Saturday … maybe they didn't get the memo that the inauguration is on Monday.

We remember the 2017 Women's March, the one where Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House. There have been Women's Marches annually ever since, but POLITICO notes that the 2025 version will be missing a lot of the original organizers.

The Women’s March is back — but many of its original organizers won’t be https://t.co/Bu121zprm7 — POLITICO (@politico) January 18, 2025

Do you mean the rabidly anti-Semitic ones like Linda Sarsour? That's a shame.

POLITICO reports on how the Women's March lost steam:

The smaller, quieter march is a reflection of the muted exasperation and a likely symptom of political fatigue that has settled in among anti-Trump forces that were once the driving force of American politics. Democrats are wondering how to reassemble a winning coalition that was once organized around opposition, with many pondering if they should just find a way to work with the figure they once called a threat to democracy itself. … When asked why she’s forgoing protesting this time around, [Vanessa] Wruble said she’s “not that type of progressive anymore” frustrated at what she views as a political left that is “completely cannibalizing itself.”

This is just an amazing sentence https://t.co/X8fNeUO3X6 pic.twitter.com/sb0zIcV648 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 18, 2025

She's not just a crazy cat lady … she has a whole animal sanctuary.

Now that the Equal Rights Amendment is part of the Constitution why do we need a women’s march? — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 18, 2025

Touché.

But this time it’s been upgraded with men pretending to be women. — Dale Cooper, Third Party Voter (@Dbl_R_Diner) January 18, 2025

Are we sure they are women though? — Dusty (@Drenmay) January 18, 2025

These Amazon warriors have decided to allow men to participate, rebranding it as "The People's March."

I bet they can't even define what a woman is. 🤔 — 🇺🇲 Texas Pride 🇺🇸 (@Ghostpepper1212) January 18, 2025

Democrats are already working hard at losing future elections 😂 — Lessco Brandon (@LesscoBrandin) January 18, 2025

People are done with these retards. — David Bruce (@jdavid_bruce) January 18, 2025

I was worried Democrats learned their lesson. I'm glad to see they're proving me wrong. I look forward to the entertainment. — The Libertarian Trap (@LibertarianTrap) January 18, 2025

People are exhausted with all the protests. The progressive left needs to go to work, invest in family, and embrace faith in God and their lives would be more fulfilling and they would have joy. Anger and strife kills from within. — RedQuill (@Cassie1695982) January 18, 2025

Translation: the dark money to bus these losers in finally dried up — Oregier Benavente Stans Peanut 🐊🐿️ (@publiclaw637) January 18, 2025

The grift is hanging on for dear life. Unproductive people are desperate — Kay-Tee (@Fightin_Pickle) January 18, 2025

Time for all the white dudes for Harris to get their pussy hats out — DEMOCRAT MEN HAVE AIDS (@DemMalesAreGay) January 18, 2025

Dems warming up for another loss in 2028. — Ted Warkentin (@TedWarkentin) January 18, 2025

Reminder that the original organizers were a gaggle of screeching, far-left, America-hating antisemites who didn't give a s**t about womenhttps://t.co/3gaVHG2lSe — Petra Abercrombie (@PetraStPete) January 18, 2025

Yep.

Clown show — Noneya (@hering_matt) January 18, 2025

The 2017 march was huge, but it was also a huge embarrassment, as speaker after speaker said the quiet part out loud and we realized how unhinged they all were.

