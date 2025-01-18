Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

It's been a while since this editor has written about "pussy hats," but apparently some participants in the 2017 Women's March held on to their hand-crocheted pink hats. Pink hats seem to be the preferred attire for protesting President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration.

And liberals are making fun of Trump moving the inauguration indoors because he can't draw a crowd. These nuts are out in the cold on Saturday … maybe they didn't get the memo that the inauguration is on Monday.

We remember the 2017 Women's March, the one where Madonna said she wanted to blow up the White House. There have been Women's Marches annually ever since, but POLITICO notes that the 2025 version will be missing a lot of the original organizers.

Do you mean the rabidly anti-Semitic ones like Linda Sarsour? That's a shame.

POLITICO reports on how the Women's March lost steam:

The smaller, quieter march is a reflection of the muted exasperation and a likely symptom of political fatigue that has settled in among anti-Trump forces that were once the driving force of American politics. Democrats are wondering how to reassemble a winning coalition that was once organized around opposition, with many pondering if they should just find a way to work with the figure they once called a threat to democracy itself.

When asked why she’s forgoing protesting this time around, [Vanessa] Wruble said she’s “not that type of progressive anymore” frustrated at what she views as a political left that is “completely cannibalizing itself.”

Trump and Melania Ascend Air Force One for Historic Second Inauguration
justmindy
She's not just a crazy cat lady … she has a whole animal sanctuary.

Touché.

These Amazon warriors have decided to allow men to participate, rebranding it as "The People's March."

Yep.

The 2017 march was huge, but it was also a huge embarrassment, as speaker after speaker said the quiet part out loud and we realized how unhinged they all were.

***

