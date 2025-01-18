Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors

Don Lemon, host of "The Don Lemon Show" on CNN+, thinks President-elect Donald Trump is worried about crowd sizes and that's why he moved the inauguration indoors. Lemon's one to talk … CNN let him go and now he and a cameraman run around doing man-on-the-street interviews (that backfire) for nobody.

Advertisement

As we've reported, there have been a lot of juvenile shots at Trump for moving the inauguration indoors. Susan Rice simply posted, "SNOWFLAKES." Sen. Chris Murphy posted that Trump moved the inauguration indoors "because the Mall was going to be empty and totally embarrassing." Like, totally.

Anyway, Lemon did his homework and Googled the temperatures for other presidential inaugurations, including Barack Obama's.

Don Lemon says the crowd size for Trump’s inauguration will be small that’s why he’s moving it inside.



A few things to consider: he’s concerned about all of the people freezing OR it’s a safety issue. Don has Long, Fat, Chronic TDS. pic.twitter.com/C8Z5nOthHd — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 18, 2025

So Don Lemon has a theory...pic.twitter.com/B9IsITktUL — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 18, 2025

It seems the people who criticized every little thing Trump did during his first term are back at it. It seems silly to make fun of the supposed lack of a crowd after Trump won the popular vote. That's the crowd that mattered — the one that turned out on Election Day. In just two days, Don, he's going to be your president again.

He has no capacity for embarrassment. Grow up, you child. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 18, 2025

But Don Lemon has no viewers. 😆 — Thatz Okay (@Thatz_Okay) January 18, 2025

The only reason this little video is getting any views is because people are ridiculing it.

Don Lemon is trying very hard to stay relevant amongst the trolls he feeds. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) January 18, 2025

It must have really stung when CNN hired Brian Stelter back and not Lemon.

When you have to start looking at the weather from past inaugurations to take a dig at Trump, you're really grasping for straws.



But then Don Lemon is always grasping for straws due to TDS 24/7/365 pic.twitter.com/9JAnFxXsti — Clark W (@clarkw7766) January 18, 2025

Brilliant…… over half the country voted for him so he’s afraid of crowd size. — Mark Conroy (@esxmarkc) January 18, 2025

As someone mentioned, Trump voters will be at work Monday doing their jobs …

Maybe. It could be crowd size.



Trump supporters work jobs and aren't paid to be there. — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) January 18, 2025

Being a "professional" one would think he could come up with some fresh material. — CaptSchark (@CaptSchark) January 18, 2025

It could also be that people like Don Lemon have inspired TDS in people that listen to him to a level where it’s just safer to do inside. — Life and Liberty (@LifeandLibert13) January 18, 2025

Don Lemon's viewership numbers are the important numbers. Are there any? — 2VNews (@2VNews) January 18, 2025

Advertisement

Hilarious, coming from someone who couldn’t draw ratings to save his career. Trump’s crowds would crush Biden’s any day, inside, outside, or in a blizzard. — Ethan Townsend (@TheEthanCode) January 18, 2025

“It was 7 degrees during Regan’s inauguration.”



Probably not indoors where it was held Don! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vgsI50770S — Derek Trulious (@DerekTru) January 18, 2025

Ronald Reagan … another SNOWFLAKE.

Nobody would even see these videos if they weren’t cross-posted. — Shawn Reimerdes (@ShawnReimerdes) January 18, 2025

Yeah, the original must be on TikTok or something.

Says the guy with zero crowds lining up to watch him in anything since leaving CNN. — PANIC PROTOCOL™ (@PanicProtocol_) January 18, 2025

Lemon's ratings when he was on CNN in prime time weren't anything to write home about. We're not sure how many people subscribe to his online videos.

***