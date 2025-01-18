Don Lemon Has Thoughts About Trump Moving the Inauguration Indoors

Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 18, 2025
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Don Lemon, host of "The Don Lemon Show" on CNN+, thinks President-elect Donald Trump is worried about crowd sizes and that's why he moved the inauguration indoors. Lemon's one to talk … CNN let him go and now he and a cameraman run around doing man-on-the-street interviews (that backfire) for nobody.

As we've reported, there have been a lot of juvenile shots at Trump for moving the inauguration indoors. Susan Rice simply posted, "SNOWFLAKES." Sen. Chris Murphy posted that Trump moved the inauguration indoors "because the Mall was going to be empty and totally embarrassing." Like, totally. 

Anyway, Lemon did his homework and Googled the temperatures for other presidential inaugurations, including Barack Obama's.

It seems the people who criticized every little thing Trump did during his first term are back at it. It seems silly to make fun of the supposed lack of a crowd after Trump won the popular vote. That's the crowd that mattered — the one that turned out on Election Day. In just two days, Don, he's going to be your president again.

The only reason this little video is getting any views is because people are ridiculing it.

It must have really stung when CNN hired Brian Stelter back and not Lemon.

As someone mentioned, Trump voters will be at work Monday doing their jobs …

Ronald Reagan … another SNOWFLAKE.

Yeah, the original must be on TikTok or something.

Lemon's ratings when he was on CNN in prime time weren't anything to write home about. We're not sure how many people subscribe to his online videos.

