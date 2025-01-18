Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration

Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman published a piece in City Journal on Friday asking if the Left would disrupt Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday. The people are already out marching in D.C. in their pink resistance hats. Plenty of lefties are making fun of Trump for being a "SNOWFLAKE" for moving the inauguration indoors because of cold weather, which hasn't stopped presidents before (Don Lemon Googled the temperatures of inaugurations back to Reagan). We thought that every year for the past several years has been the hottest ever.

There's the president's security to consider as well. The man was shot in the ear last summer by a would-be assassin who was an inch away from killing him. Then there was a second assassination attempt at Mar-a-Lago. We don't care why he moved the inauguration indoors — it was a good idea.

Anyway, you really should read the piece in full. Rufo and Grossman report on the leftist groups that threaten the inauguration.

This is Dante O'Hara, a researcher at the US Naval Laboratory who openly declares that he is a Communist who will resist Trump's "full fascist dictatorship." When reached for comment, the DoD defended O'Hara, arguing that grocery store workers can say "I love Hitler" on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/vGw669S7ed — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 17, 2025

Nice, huh? The guy works for the U.S. Naval Laboratory:

Remarkably, O’Hara works as a materials engineer for the U.S. Naval Laboratory. In December, he explained his plan to organize against Trump, whom he claimed was “bringing a full fascist dictatorship.” O’Hara asked, “Can we organize a nationwide walkout of scientists, engineers and tech workers that contribute to the war machine?” We reached out to the Department of Defense for comment on O’Hara’s activism, and were directed to a media official, who told us that the materials engineer was speaking in his “personal capacity.” “Let’s say I worked for a grocery store and I go on Facebook saying, ‘I love Hitler.’ I’m doing that in my private capacity as a citizen with free speech. So, it’s not on the grocery store to comment on my private comment,” the official explained to City Journal.

Rufo and Grossman add:

A direct line connects the Decrim and/or Defund coalitions and a Black Lives Matter chapter that was heavily involved in the George Floyd demonstrations; Shut Down DC, which targeted Supreme Court justices at their homes and has taken part in other prominent mass-mobilization campaigns; organizations, such as Remora House and Feed the People Mutual Aid, which have endorsed Antifa; the Sunrise Movement and Extinction Rebellion, both involved in blocking roads in D.C.; and the They/Them Collective, which brazenly glorifies violence and which supported activists implicated in the 2017 Disrupt J20 unrest to protest Trump’s first inauguration. The above-ground institutions also provide support when the Left’s militants get in trouble. The National Lawyers Guild operates a “Mass Defense Program” that offers “legal support for protests and movements taking an abolitionist, anti-racist, anti-capitalist, and anti-imperialist approach to human rights work.” Despite its neutral-sounding name, the NLG, a member of the Defund coalition, is a deeply committed political actor that has openly declared its mission to “dismantl[e] the capitalist economic system in our nation” and support for abolishing the police. Smash Racism DC, an activist shop, directs its followers to call the NLG if they’re incarcerated for “resisting oppression.”

This editor recalls government employees vowing their resistance to Trump on their official agencies' Twitter accounts. And we have people like Dante O'Hara inside the government openly declaring to resist Trump's "full fascist leadership." DOGE, we've found a way to save some money.

Imagine how many there are. Hopefully, Trump has learned from his firm term not to trust anybody and to get his cabinet appointees right on cleaning out the rot.

