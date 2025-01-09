Sen. John Fetterman Accepts Trump’s Invitation to Meet at Mar-a-Lago

Arson Arrest: Police Detain Man Suspected of Setting a Fire in the Kenneth...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There's something special going on in America since the election. Barack Obama and Donald Trump sat together and had a laugh at Jimmy Carter's funeral. CNN's Abby Phillip actually said something positive about Trump. It's as if Trump's reelection weren't the resurrection of Adolf Hitler. We know we're looking forward to January 20, and a big chunk of the nation is as well.

Advertisement

Democrat Senator John Fetterman continues to be uncharacteristically based. The president-elect has invited Fetterman to Mar-a-Lago, and Fetterman has accepted.

CBS News reports:

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has accepted an invitation from President-elect Donald Trump to meet with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.  

"That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," Fetterman told CBS News about the upcoming meeting. 

The trip will mark the first known time a sitting Democratic U.S. senator is meeting with Trump at his Palm Beach residence since the election. 

"I think that one, he's the president, or he will be officially," Fetterman said. "And I think it's pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper."

Advertisement

Damn.

What will they talk about? Probably how to get Hamas to release their hostages. Fetterman has been unbending in his support for Israel and has the walls of his office papered with the posters of those hostages who are still missing.

Fetterman's turning out to be the moderate Democrat that Joe Biden tried to sell himself as.

That's what we were thinking — Fetterman and Trump are both true leaders.

Advertisement

Who knew that Fetterman would turn out to be the best the Democrats have to offer? We certainly didn't. What a pleasant surprise.

***

