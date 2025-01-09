Sen. John Fetterman Accepts Trump’s Invitation to Meet at Mar-a-Lago

There's something special going on in America since the election. Barack Obama and Donald Trump sat together and had a laugh at Jimmy Carter's funeral. CNN's Abby Phillip actually said something positive about Trump. It's as if Trump's reelection weren't the resurrection of Adolf Hitler. We know we're looking forward to January 20, and a big chunk of the nation is as well.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman continues to be uncharacteristically based. The president-elect has invited Fetterman to Mar-a-Lago, and Fetterman has accepted.

NEWS



President-elect Trump has invited Senator John Fetterman to meet with him at Mar-a-Lago.



Fetterman has accepted the invitation and will be the first Democratic Senator to meet with Trump after his victory.



Full Story: https://t.co/coHutnHmCJ pic.twitter.com/rxVlFUCa3Y — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 9, 2025

CBS News reports:

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has accepted an invitation from President-elect Donald Trump to meet with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. "That is the plan. Yes, we are going to have a conversation," Fetterman told CBS News about the upcoming meeting. The trip will mark the first known time a sitting Democratic U.S. senator is meeting with Trump at his Palm Beach residence since the election. "I think that one, he's the president, or he will be officially," Fetterman said. "And I think it's pretty reasonable that if the president would like to have a conversation — or invite someone to have a conversation — to have it. And no one is my gatekeeper."

Damn.

What will they talk about? Probably how to get Hamas to release their hostages. Fetterman has been unbending in his support for Israel and has the walls of his office papered with the posters of those hostages who are still missing.

This is fabulous. I like to see people reaching across the aisle occasionally. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) January 9, 2025

Fetterman's turning out to be the moderate Democrat that Joe Biden tried to sell himself as.

Fetterman is shaping up to be Democrats’ best hope of appealing to a broader base. — Dan Moody (@DanielRMoody) January 9, 2025

Nothing wrong with a meeting—working together on areas of agreement is how we get things done. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) January 9, 2025

Nice to see the possibility of some genuine bipartisanship. — Jean (@queens_parents) January 9, 2025

Love to see it. Fetterman has demonstrated a clear willingness to work with both sides in the interest of his constituents. — Eli Gaultney (@eligaultney) January 9, 2025

Real leadership is at hand. — Russell Davis (@DrRussDavis) January 9, 2025

That's what we were thinking — Fetterman and Trump are both true leaders.

If more Dems were like Fetterman they wouldn't have gotten their asses kicked so handily this time around — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) January 9, 2025

Fetterman is turning out to be the best the democrats have to offer. How long until he’s kicked out of the party? — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) January 9, 2025

Who knew that Fetterman would turn out to be the best the Democrats have to offer? We certainly didn't. What a pleasant surprise.

***